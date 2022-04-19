It’s one of the newest burger joints in downtown Edmonton and it is quickly becoming renowned for its massive burgers and delicious milkshakes.

Jack’s Burger Shack opened its first location in the city at 10354 Jasper Avenue last November, with the original restaurant in St. Albert being up and running for nearly a decade.

Naturally, we were curious about what it was all about and it did NOT disappoint.

The restaurant itself has a great look to it, with the seating and the neon light fixtures evenly placed throughout the location. It’s certainly a lovely hangout spot on Jasper Ave.

We mean — just look at the prices of the burgers, starting at $8.50 for the Standard and working up to $17.50 for the Big Jack. The Big Jack is a HEFTY burger with two patties, Jack sauce, fries, gravy, cheese curds, ranch, AND a grilled cheese all on the burger. What a creation!

There’s a good selection of sides to choose from, along with milkshakes, floats, and even local tallboys to crack open.

The milkshakes are fantastic; we went with the Creamsicle and Cinnamon Toast Crunch creations. Literally, look at the pieces of the cereal on top of the milkshake! Perfection. It literally tasted like a cool bowl of cereal in milkshake form.

You’re going to want to come back to try each and every one. (The Darth Vader with vanilla and cola? Yea, that’s next for us.)

Then came the burgers. There are many words to describe them, like huge, colossal, epic, ginormous, the list goes on and on. We went with the BBQ Crunch and the Quebecer, and they are both complete two-handers.

Why spend almost the same amount on a burger from a fast-food chain when you can one that’s way larger and way better from Jack’s? C’mon now!

Classic rock tunes were spinning in the restaurant too, and we especially loved the Fleetwood Mac in the background. A massive burger and Stevie Nicks’ vocals? Heavenly!

If you are on the hunt for a new spot to try some burgers in Edmonton, Jack’s Burger Shack has to be on your list. It’s a must-visit!

Jack’s Burger Shack

Address: 10354 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram