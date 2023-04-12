Fox Burger is one of the best burger spots in Edmonton.

The only location is located at 6423 112th Avenue NW, but sometime this summer a second spot will be opening up in Leduc.

“Set to open this summer, we will be slinging smash burgers and crisp pints in the heart of Leduc,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“We are incredibly excited!!!”

There are nine burgers on the menu here, plus more when you factor in feature specials. With burgers like the Mushroom Swiss, Animal Smash, and Blue Cheese Tomato, you know it’s not your average burger joint. The Highlands Greens is topped with basil aioli, charred pickled red onions, cucumber salad, provolone cheese, and iceberg lettuce.

There are also plenty of options for appetizers, salads, sides, and more. And there’s plenty of draught beer, wine, and handcrafted cocktails too.

Known for its burgers and drinks, this place also has a hip basement bar underneath. There’s no word yet if this concept will have anything like The Boiler Room. Hopefully, it has an amazing patio like the one in the Highlands community.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding the grid opening of this exciting new spot for burgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Burger (@foxburgerbar)

Fox Burger

Instagram