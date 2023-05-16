10 things to do in Edmonton this May long weekend that are FREE

So, you’re looking to do something over the May long weekend, but money is a little tight. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From a picnic in some of the city’s most scenic parks to a self-guided tour of Old Strathcona’s best artwork, check out the 10 best things to do in Edmonton this long weekend that are easy on the wallet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legislative Assembly of Alberta (@legassemblyofab)

What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and May long weekend is the perfect time to see all of the beautiful flowers blooming this season. Best of all, it’s always free to explore!

What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we can’t wait to visit this season.

What: While we may not have cherry blossom trees that bloom in other parts of the country, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees, and they’re finally blooming! Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this weekend. It’s totally free to check out!

What: With May long weekend comes the unofficial start of Summer in Edmonton, and it’s a great time to get out and enjoy a picnic with some friends. Check out our curated list of the most scenic spots for a picnic in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’arcy Brown (@brown_down)

What: Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Plus, they’re totally free to explore!

You might also like: You can nab Luke Combs tickets in Edmonton for just $85 right now

The iconic Edmonton Riverboat is officially open for the season

Ottawa-based cake donut shop just opened Edmonton's first-ever location

What: Okay, this one isn’t entirely free, but at less than $5 to catch a flick, it’s pretty much a steal. Movies for just $2.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: May 20

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: Old Strathcona is known for its artsy and eclectic charm, and thankfully there’s a map that can help you take in all of the mural art this area has to offer. On its website, the Old Strathcona Business Association features an illustrated guide to more than 70 works of art scattered throughout the side streets and alleyways in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: West Edmonton Mall is enormous, and even if you don’t spend any money there, you won’t get bored taking in all of the different attractions and activities going on this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)



What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!