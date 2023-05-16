Maverick’s Donut Company, a popular Ottawa-based donut brand, has just opened Edmonton’s first outpost.

Located at 9732 Ellerslie Road SW, this is the second spot in Alberta and the first in the Edmonton area.

There are some amazing donut spots in YEG, and this could be right up there with some of the best.

The donuts here are made and decorated in-house and are fresh every morning.

The menu here includes classic donuts like honey glazed, powdered sugar, cherry glazed, and more, but there are also signature donuts, vegan options, fritters, coffee, and Mini Mavs.

A Mini Mav is similar to another small round donut you might be familiar with from a certain iconic Canadian coffee chain.

Some of the signature donuts include a Cherry Blossom, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Coconut, and a vanilla cake donut dunked in a maple glaze and topped with bits of bacon.

There are currently 19 stores so it’s nice YEG finally has one to call its own. Stop by and see what all the hype is about!

Go nuts for these donuts!

Maverick’s Donut Company

Address: 9732 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

