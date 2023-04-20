7 scenic parks in Edmonton for your next spring picnic

We are loving all of this warm air in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy a nice picnic spread with some friends.

While we’re sad that our favourite spot, Hawrelak Park, will be closed for a few years, there’s still no shortage of incredible places in YEG for a picnic.

Here are seven of our picks for the perfect spring picnic in Edmonton:

Queen Elizabeth Park

This spot gets extra busy when the weather’s nice, and for good reason. Nothing beats a picnic at the top of the hill at Queen Elizabeth Park with those incredible city views in the background.

Address: 10380 Queen Elizabeth Park Road

Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Named after Constable Ezio Faraone, an Edmonton police officer killed in the line of duty in 1990, this is a fantastic spot to take in some beautiful views. It’s located close to the Alberta Legislature Grounds and looks out to the river valley, the University of Alberta, and the High Level Bridge.

Address: 11004 97th Avenue

Alberta Legislature Grounds

We love the expansive and peaceful grounds at the Alberta Legislature — it’s the perfect spot for an afternoon picnic. Whether you prefer the shade of the South Grounds or enjoy the ambiance of the fountains, it’s hard to beat a location like this.

Address: 10800 97th Avenue

Fort Edmonton Park Footbridge

There are a couple of picnic benches close to the Fort Edmonton Park Footbridge that are perfect for enjoying a bite outdoors with friends. It’s one of the most scenic spots in Edmonton!

Address: 1307 Woodward Place

Government House Park

Tucked away on the north side of the North Saskatchewan River, just off Groat Road, is this gorgeous park that offers beautiful views of the MacKinnon Ravine and the river valley. Plus, there’s no shortage of picnic sites here!

Address: 9938 Groat Road

Rowland Park Lookout

This is a great lookout point to enjoy what is arguably the best view of the city’s downtown and river valley. There are quite a few spots in the area to set up a picnic, and even though it can get busy on warmer days, the views are worth it.

Address: Dawson Bridge & Rowland Road

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park

This stunning riverside park has more picnic sites than you can count. It’s scenic, quiet, and definitely one of the top spots to hang out when the weather gets warm in Edmonton

Address: 13221 Buena Vista Road