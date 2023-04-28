6 places to see gorgeous blooming flowers this spring in Edmonton

While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom.

Every year around the May Long Weekend, Edmonton’s crab apple trees put on a pretty incredible natural display. Not only are they a treat to look at, but those photos also look pretty good on the ‘gram, too.

Here are some areas in Edmonton where you can check out those beautiful blooming flowers this spring:

Henrietta Muir Edwards Park

This gorgeous, tranquil park in the valley is located right along the North Saskatchewan River and near the Muttart Conservatory. It’s one of Edmonton’s best-known spots to see all of the gorgeous blooming trees.

Address: 9704 98th Avenue

Rossdale Park

Across the river from Henrietta Muir Edwards Park is Rossdale Park, another fantastic spot to check out all the flowers. Enjoy stunning views of the Hotel MacDonald and Edmonton’s river valley from this gorgeous park.

Address: 9903 Rossdale Road

U of A Botanical Gardens

The Kurimoto Japanese Garden inside the U of A Botanical Gardens is a breathtaking spot to check out all the blossoming trees this spring. Located just a short drive southwest of the city, this is a stop you’ll certainly want to make this spring.

Address: 51227 AB-60, Parkland County, Alberta

George F. Hustler Memorial Plaza

This spot is actually located inside Henrietta Muir Edwards Park, but it is filled to the brim with gorgeous pink blossoming trees. You won’t find a better location in the city than this one for your spring pics.

Address: 9704 98th Avenue

Alberta Legislature Grounds

We love the expansive and well-maintained grounds of the Alberta Legislature. It’s a fantastic spot for a spring picnic and the home of many gorgeous floral trees.

Address: 1008 97th Avenue

Victoria Promenade

Always a stunning location, this walkway offers incredible views of the river valley. It’s lined with trees that produce beautiful flowers in the spring. Check it out!

Address: 11716 100th Avenue