10 of Edmonton's most iconic pieces of public art (PHOTOS)

Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art.

There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art.

The Edmonton Arts Council has a website devoted to cataloguing every piece of public art in Edmonton, and it’s an excellent resource for anyone interested in learning more about the city’s diverse collection.

We thought we would round up some of the city’s most iconic public art pieces and compile them into a list for you.

Here are some of Edmonton’s best-known works of public art:

Love it or hate it, the Talus Dome has unquestionably become a part of Edmonton’s cultural landscape, and nothing cemented this more than one man’s recent entrapment inside the artwork. The Talus Dome reflects the sky, the weather, and the never-ending line of cars that pass by it every day.

It is made up of about 1,000 handmade stainless steel balls that are arranged in the shape of a mound or pile. It’s made of marine grade 316 L mirror-polished stainless steel, one of the highest grades for architectural applications.

Immense Mode, Southgate Centre’s 20-foot-tall statue of feet and legs, is constructed of 42,000 pounds of brick and mortar. Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur, two Red Deer-based artists, say the statue represents real human legs that would move about the shopping area and transit hub. The artists are particularly well-known for their tile mosaics, which can be seen at places like the Killarney Pool in Calgary and the Red Deer Recreation Centre.

The Giant Baseball

The giant 14.9-metre-tall baseball bat on the corner of 97th Street and 118th Avenue is definitely a sight to see. The bat rotates, making it an interesting interactive art display; however, there is a sign asking that people not take it for a ride.

Located within Queen Elizabeth Park, ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞, is Edmonton’s Indigenous Art Park, featuring six artworks by Indigenous artists who tell a story about the land through various mediums.

This is one we would LOVE to see make a comeback. While it’s been out of order for a few years now, 200 pipes were used to produce a waterfall that came out of the High-Level Bridge. Great Divide, as it was titled, first opened in 1980 and became a focal point during the summer holidays. Wild.

Wander the streets of Old Strathcona and discover more than 70 murals, graffiti walls, and street art. The neighbourhood has even come up with its own map to help you find some of the most iconic works of art in this part of town. While you’re there, check out our roundup of some of the district’s most eclectic and unique shops.

Borden Park is filled to the brim with extraordinary works of art. The Vaulted Willow sculpture, The Carousel, an abstract painting on the side of the public washroom, and Gigi, a 3,000-pound concrete elephant, are some of our favourites.

This stunning mosaic pays homage to the land where Edmonton is located, showcasing the colours of the sky, stories of the area, and distant mountain waters. It depicts the changing seasons from winter with snow-covered landscapes to spring with blooming flowers and farming activities. The rainy clouds bring blessings to the earth and add to the beauty of the river valley scenery. It was made by Alex Janvier, a Dene sųłı̨né and Saulteaux artist.

On the pedestrian level of the brand-new Tawatinâ bridge, the bridge connecting the Valley LRT Line to downtown, are over 500 stunning images that reflect Edmonton’s natural landscape and the culture of the area’s Indigenous people.

The Dove of Peace was initially made to stand over the altar where Pope John Paul II would deliver an address during his visit to Edmonton in 1984. The dramatic sculpture acts as a symbol of world peace and visitors to Gallagher Park.