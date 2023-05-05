Old Strathcona is known for its artsy and eclectic charm, and thankfully there’s a map that can help you take in all of the mural art this area has to offer.

Created by the Old Strathcona Business Association, the mural map features an illustrated guide to more than 70 works of art scattered throughout the side streets and alleyways in the area.

Every work of art is listed with a number beside it, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

You could spend all day wandering through the district; there’s just so much to see. We love this piece called “Urban Wildlife,” located at number 21 on the map at 10158 82nd Avenue (alley).

The Curious George mural, located on the east wall of Track N Trail at number 24, is another iconic piece you’ll want to swing by.

If you wanted to make a day trip out of your art hunt, you could also check out our roundup of Old Strathcona’s best-hidden gems to do a little shopping.

All in all, this is a great little tool to check out some fantastic artwork in Edmonton.