You can nab Luke Combs tickets in Edmonton for just $85 right now

Edmonton got Garth Brooks at Commonwealth this past summer, and Luke Combs will be rolling into the stadium this summer, and recently released tickets are just $85 a pop to see him.

Superstar Luke Combs announced last fall that he will be stopping in the city in June for his 2023 world tour.

He will be at Commonwealth Stadium on June 3, and his only other Canadian stop will be in Vancouver on May 27.

Currently, there are standard admission tickets for just $85; however, they are labelled as “limited viewing seating.”

There are also lower bowl tickets for $126 that also have the same warning.

Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and was just nominated for a number of CMA Awards, including Album of the Year.

So, there you have it.

If you were previously priced out from tickets when they first went on sale, you are in luck. Hearing “When it Rains it Pours” live on a Saturday? Now that is EASILY worth the $85 admission price.