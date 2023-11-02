The ultimate list of winter and Christmas things to do in Alberta

Holiday lights and winter events are all around Alberta thanks to us being such a winter-positive province, and we are ever so lucky for it!

From free events around the province to ticketed ones, there are plenty of things to check out this holiday season, and we have rounded up some of the very best ones.

So get ready for all things merry and bright; it sure helps to take your mind off the cold, snowy weather!

What: The CP Holiday Train rolls in Alberta this December, bringing lights, music, and holiday cheer to tons of communities across the province. The train will be motoring through nearly two dozen communities in Alberta this year, including Calgary, Canmore, Lethbridge, and Okotoks.

When: December 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 19

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free; food and cash donations are strongly encouraged

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: TBD

Where: Alberta Legislature — 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17 to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $27 for a standard vehicle ticket

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: It’s a peak holiday experience in Edmonton, with LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.” If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market, which is set to have a ton of local vendors.

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $22.99 to $34.99; tickets can be found here

What: One of the largest and brightest holiday events, the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres. We know it technically isn’t free, but all of that for just two bucks? It’s so worth it!

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

When: December 1 to 31, 2023

Tickets: $2

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year-long history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Where: 148 Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

When: TBD

Tickets: Free

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When: TBD

Tickets: Free

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1 to January 4, 2024

Tickets: TBD

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup, it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

When: November 23, 2023, to January 6, 2024

Tickets: $33 to $128; tickets can be found here

What: Ice bubbles that form in a lake in Alberta are a must-visit this winter. The ice bubbles bloom under Abraham Lake like flowers, making for a stunning sight. You can pack your skates and hit the lake, gliding over the bubbles while surrounded by the Rockies. It’s a wonderful experience, but it can be pretty windy some days, so check the forecast before you head out. It’s one of the most beautiful things you can see this winter in Alberta.

Where: 18032 David Thompson Highway #17562

What: Take a cruise in Innisfail and admire all the Christmas lights at Light the Night, back for another holiday season. At the end of the display is a gift shop and concession, so stop in to do some Christmas shopping, get a souvenir, or enjoy a nice hot drink.

When: November 17 to January 1, 2024

Where: Discovery Wildlife Park — 5400 42nd Avenue, Innisfail

Tickets: $30 per vehicle; tickets can be found here

What: It’s a peak holiday experience in Calgary, with LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.” If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market, which is set to have a ton of local vendors.

When: December 7 to 31, 2023

Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre

Tickets: $22.99 to $34.99; tickets can be found here

What: Discover dozens of local vendors and grab that unique Christmas gift for a friend or family member at the holiday editions of Market Collective. How jolly!

When: December 8 to 10 and 15 to 17

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C — 20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: $7 for the weekend

What: ZOOLIGHTS, presented by Olympia Trust Company, is back for its 26th year! Calgary’s award-winning, magical holiday tradition will be glowing for seven weeks of festive, family-friendly fun. Enjoy all the magic of ZOOLIGHTS while supporting wildlife conservation – it’s a win-win!

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

TELUS Spark Science Centre’s Sparkle Sparkle What: Holiday lights have a positive psychological impact: they bring a feeling of joy and elevate mood! Decorative lights are like bright little reminders of holiday memories from the past and can impact dopamine levels, which brings about that cozy holiday feeling we all know and love. When: November 16 to to January 7, 2024

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre — 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)

What: Take a look at tons of handcrafted items and find a treasure to take home with you from more than 60 vendors at the Aspen Crossing Christmas Market.

When: Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19

Time: Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

Tickets: Free admission

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 25 to December 17

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques & collectibles, artisan eats and more.

When: November 17, 18, 24, and 25, and December 1, 2

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: South Bank Building — 880 9th Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: $5

What: Situated in the heart of Nose Creek Park in Airdrie, AB, it’s Western Canada’s largest, free, outdoor walk-through Christmas Light Display. In 1996, the Airdrie Festival of Lights began with a group of local residents committed to putting Airdrie on the map. That group grew over the years to become the Airdrie Festival of Lights Society (AFOLS), which has continued to operate the festival.

When: December 1 to 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie

Tickets: Free; donations gratefully accepted

What: The Rotary Festival of Trees is a community-based holiday celebration with decorated trees, wreaths and special events and activities for the entire family. It is free to view and walk through the forest of trees.

When: December 1 to 31

Time: Varies by event/activity

Where: The Malcolm Hotel — 321 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore

Tickets: Varies by event/activity

What: This is one part of Alberta that is only accessible after a deep freeze. Thankfully, Alberta is no stranger to below-freezing temperatures, which means that the ice walk at Grotto Canyon is accessible for a good chunk of the year. Strolling over the frozen river will make you wish you’d brought your ice skates, but it makes for a surreal experience nonetheless.

Where: East of Canmore along Bow Valley Trail. It is located beside the aptly named Grotto Canyon pond.

What: Located 20 minutes outside the town of Pincher Creek, Lundbreck Falls offers picture-perfect views, a spectacular bridge, and a great spot to take a refreshing dip this summer (just don’t get too close to the rushing waterfalls).

Where: Range Road 24B, Lundbreck

What: A town in central Alberta is leaning into the spirit of winter with a massive skating rink that lights up at night and 300,000 Christmas lights to marvel at. The Winter Village in Sylvan Lake is lit up nightly from December until March, with activities that include skating, ice fishing, tobogganing, and more.

Where: Sylvan Lake, Alberta

What: Winter in Alberta offers true beauty, and we strongly suggest checking out these frozen waterfalls nestled in the Rockies. The roaring Crescent Falls plummets 30 metres over two ledges and offers breathtaking views of the Bighorn River Valley. It’s one of the most breathtaking frozen waterfalls in the Rockies.

Where: Crescent Falls, Alberta

What: A staple tourist destination in the summertime, there’s something unique and special about seeing the hoodoos and landscape of Drumheller draped in some snow. Have a snowball fight, and then go see some Guinness World Record-holding dinosaur bones at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

Where: Drumheller

What: A tucked-away street in a town in central Alberta will provide you with that perfect vintage Instagram post, boasting a look that almost mirrors classic New York City vibes. The Flatiron Building is the crown jewel of Lacombe’s main street. Once you are done admiring the gorgeous architecture, wander along the streets and pose in front of a flurry of murals. The town touts itself as “Alberta’s Mural Capital,” with murals detailing its lengthy history.

Where: 5104 50th Avenue, Lacombe

What: SnowDays, Banff and Lake Louise’s annual winter celebration returns this January, bringing the national park to life with a wide array of activities, sights, and events. Check out giant snow sculptures throughout the streets of downtown Banff, and then head to Lake Louise to lace up your skates and take a whirl around the lake for an iconic Canadian experience. For some family-friendly festivities, hit up the SnowDays Play Zone on weekday evenings and weekends, where you’ll find exhilarating activities and hands-on fun for all ages.

When: January 19 to February 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louise