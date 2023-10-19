The CP Holiday Train has revealed its Alberta stops this December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The CP Holiday Train rolls in Alberta this December, bringing lights, music, and holiday cheer to tons of communities across the province.

Every year, the Holiday Train travels through dozens of communities raising food and cash donations for North American food banks. There are only two Holiday Trains: the US Holiday Train and the Canada Holiday Train.

The tour will feature tons of free live shows and this year’s lineup features a variety of stand-out artists, including Dallas Smith and Tyler Shaw.

The train will be motoring through nearly two dozen communities in Alberta this year, including Calgary, Canmore, Lethbridge, and Okotoks.

Here are all the locations and dates the holiday train will be stopping:

December 6

Arrives in Provost at 5:55 pm

Arrives in Hardisty at 9 pm

December 7

Arrives in Camrose at 1:05 pm

Arrives in Wetaskiwin at 3:25 pm

Arrives in Ponoka at 5 pm

Arrives in Lacombe at 6:50 pm

Arrives in Blackfalds at 8:05 pm

December 8

Arrives in Innisfail at 12:45 pm

Arrives in Olds at 2:20 pm

Arrives in Didsbury at 3:30 pm

Arrives in Ardrie at 5:15 pm

December 9

Arrives in Calgary at 5:45 pm

December 11

Arrives in Okotoks at noon

Arrives in Blackie at 1:35 pm

Arrives in Vulcan at 3:15 pm

Arrives in Lethbridge at 7 pm

December 12

Arrives in Fort Mcleod at 9:15 am

Arrives in Pincher Creek at 10:35 am

Arrives in Coleman at 12:40 pm

December 19 (US train)

Arrives in Medicine Hat at 3 pm

Arrives in Tilley at 5:15 pm

Arrives in Brooks at 6:35 pm

Arrives in Gleichen at 8:35 pm

For more information on the CP Holiday Train and to follow along on the journey, check out its schedule here.