The skating rink at the ICE District is now open and it's perfect (PHOTOS)

Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season.

The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it as well.

So get ready to grab your skates and take a peek at the ICE District rink below.

The opening of the rink coincided with OEG Sports and Entertainment announcing November Fest coming to the plaza.

The festivities include live entertainment, public skating, an epic chilli cook-off in Ford Hall, PBR Canada National Finals and more.

For full information about November Fest, head here.

With this new rink opening up in the city, it sure is getting us in the winter mood! If it is for you too, you should check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton this year. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!