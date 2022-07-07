Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 7

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth officially gets going on July 8, but we get a sneak peek on Thursday, when events around the city start.

Tents are opening and concerts are starting to pop up across the city with tons of country music to check out plus a reality show star turned DJ is headlining a major tent show downtown.

There is a little something for everyone and Stampede hasn’t even officially started yet!

On the Grounds

Admission to the Grounds is $11 from 5 pm to midnight!

Concerts

4 pm Cowboys Country Fest featuring Brett Kissel

4:45 pm The Bandit Brother – The Virgin Plus Stage

7:30 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

8 pm Renforshort – Coca Cola Stage

9 pm JP Saxe – Coca Cola Stage

9 pm Meghan Patrick – Nashville North

9:30 pm Dwayne Gretzky – The Virgin Plus Stage

11 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

Events

5:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – The Saddledome Steps

6 pm Heavy Horses Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome steps

8 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome steps

8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

8 to 11 am – Calgary Dream Centre

Concerts

12 pm Crystal McGrath – The CORE Shopping Centre

5 pm Ryan Lindsay – The Outlier

5 pm Badlands Music Festival w/ Troyboi, Skiitour, Joanna Magik, BLKFT, DJ Sonidef, DJ C-Sik, Two Faced

6 pm DJ Pauly D w/ DJ Kay and Tres Beaches – NTNL Saloon

8 pm ZENON, Shantaia and Taylor-Rae – The Outlier

8:30 pm King Eddy Rooftop Special Vol. 1 w/ Jodie B, Manteasah and Deep Love Revival

Events

5 pm Free First Thursdays – Contemporary Calgary