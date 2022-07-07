Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 7

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth officially gets going on July 8, but we get a sneak peek on Thursday, when events around the city start.
Tents are opening and concerts are starting to pop up across the city with tons of country music to check out plus a reality show star turned DJ is headlining a major tent show downtown.
There is a little something for everyone and Stampede hasn’t even officially started yet!
On the Grounds
Admission to the Grounds is $11 from 5 pm to midnight!
Concerts
4 pm Cowboys Country Fest featuring Brett Kissel
4:45 pm The Bandit Brother – The Virgin Plus Stage
7:30 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North
8 pm Renforshort – Coca Cola Stage
9 pm JP Saxe – Coca Cola Stage
9 pm Meghan Patrick – Nashville North
9:30 pm Dwayne Gretzky – The Virgin Plus Stage
11 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North
Events
5:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – The Saddledome Steps
6 pm Heavy Horses Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome steps
8 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome steps
8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
Pancake Breakfasts
8 to 11 am – Calgary Dream Centre
Concerts
12 pm Crystal McGrath – The CORE Shopping Centre
5 pm Ryan Lindsay – The Outlier
5 pm Badlands Music Festival w/ Troyboi, Skiitour, Joanna Magik, BLKFT, DJ Sonidef, DJ C-Sik, Two Faced
6 pm DJ Pauly D w/ DJ Kay and Tres Beaches – NTNL Saloon
8 pm ZENON, Shantaia and Taylor-Rae – The Outlier
8:30 pm King Eddy Rooftop Special Vol. 1 w/ Jodie B, Manteasah and Deep Love Revival
Events
5 pm Free First Thursdays – Contemporary Calgary