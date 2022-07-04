The Calgary Stampede is mere days away so it’s about time you dust off your boots and hats and gear up.
But, if you’re a first-time Stampede-goer or if your Western wardrobe needs a refresh, there are a few great places in Calgary to go shopping for a get-up to wear to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Here are our recommendations:
Heist
Heist is a local business that is celebrating its one-year anniversary over the first weekend of Stampede so it might be time to hit the anniversary sale and grab a new fringe jacket. The minds behind the boutique wanted a space that was inclusive of multiple body types, so they opened a shop with fits for all shapes and sizes.
Where: 430 Na’a Common SW
Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday noon to 5 pm
Cody & Sioux
This Inglewood shop has everything you could need to look like you’re one of the Stampede princesses — boots, killer denim pieces, prints, leather, fringe, and more. Plus, for those who like to keep things more low-key, there’s a fun selection of t-shirts to help get you rodeo-ready.
Where: 1312A 9th Avenue SE
Hours: Monday to Friday 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday noon to 5 pm
Adorn
View this post on Instagram
For those who prefer to pair a pretty summer dress with a jean jacket for their Stampede adventures, this is the shop for you.
Adorn is full of lovely, airy, floral dresses waiting to be taken out for a spin around the midway.
Where: 1216A 9th Avenue SE
Hours: Thursday and Friday 11 am to 7 pm; holidays 11 am to 4 pm; all other days 11 am to 6 pm
Lammles
View this post on Instagram
Everyone in Calgary knows Lammles — it’s a classic go-to for Western wear. If you’re looking for a quick in-and-out shop, you can’t go wrong with Lammles.
Where: Use this handy store locator to find a location near you
Hours: Varies
Alberta Boot Company
View this post on Instagram
This is another classic and an absolute staple when it comes to boots. Whether it’s a standard pair of boots or you’re looking for something custom, you’ll find your glass slipper (or leather boot) here!
Where: Various locations. Find one closest to you here.
Hours: Varies
Smithbilt Hats
View this post on Instagram
The team at Smithbilt uses time-honoured tools and techniques to make hats from the classic white Stetson to some more elaborate pieces. Smithbilt has even had some of its hats featured in high-profile movies, including The Revenant, The Assassination of Jesse James, and Brokeback Mountain. If those hats are good enough for Leo, they’re good enough for us.
Where: 1015 11th Street SE
Hours: Monday to Friday 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday 12 pm to 4 pm; closed Sunday
Irvine Tack and Western Wear
View this post on Instagram
Okay, so this one isn’t technically IN Calgary, but it’s worth the quick drive north of the city. Irvine has a massive selection you’re probably not going to see at too many other places.
Where: 29322 RR292, Crossfield
Hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 7 pm