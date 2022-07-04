The Calgary Stampede is mere days away so it’s about time you dust off your boots and hats and gear up.

But, if you’re a first-time Stampede-goer or if your Western wardrobe needs a refresh, there are a few great places in Calgary to go shopping for a get-up to wear to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Here are our recommendations:

Heist is a local business that is celebrating its one-year anniversary over the first weekend of Stampede so it might be time to hit the anniversary sale and grab a new fringe jacket. The minds behind the boutique wanted a space that was inclusive of multiple body types, so they opened a shop with fits for all shapes and sizes.

Where: 430 Na’a Common SW

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday noon to 5 pm

This Inglewood shop has everything you could need to look like you’re one of the Stampede princesses — boots, killer denim pieces, prints, leather, fringe, and more. Plus, for those who like to keep things more low-key, there’s a fun selection of t-shirts to help get you rodeo-ready.

Where: 1312A 9th Avenue SE

Hours: Monday to Friday 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday noon to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adorn Boutique | Calgary (@adorncalgary)

For those who prefer to pair a pretty summer dress with a jean jacket for their Stampede adventures, this is the shop for you.

Adorn is full of lovely, airy, floral dresses waiting to be taken out for a spin around the midway.

Where: 1216A 9th Avenue SE

Hours: Thursday and Friday 11 am to 7 pm; holidays 11 am to 4 pm; all other days 11 am to 6 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lammle’s Western Wear (@lammleswesternwear)

Everyone in Calgary knows Lammles — it’s a classic go-to for Western wear. If you’re looking for a quick in-and-out shop, you can’t go wrong with Lammles.

Where: Use this handy store locator to find a location near you

Hours: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Boot Company (@albertabootco)



This is another classic and an absolute staple when it comes to boots. Whether it’s a standard pair of boots or you’re looking for something custom, you’ll find your glass slipper (or leather boot) here!

Where: Various locations. Find one closest to you here.

Hours: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smithbilt Hats (@smithbilthats)

The team at Smithbilt uses time-honoured tools and techniques to make hats from the classic white Stetson to some more elaborate pieces. Smithbilt has even had some of its hats featured in high-profile movies, including The Revenant, The Assassination of Jesse James, and Brokeback Mountain. If those hats are good enough for Leo, they’re good enough for us.

Where: 1015 11th Street SE

Hours: Monday to Friday 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday 12 pm to 4 pm; closed Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irvine Tack & Western Wear (@irvinetack)

Okay, so this one isn’t technically IN Calgary, but it’s worth the quick drive north of the city. Irvine has a massive selection you’re probably not going to see at too many other places.

Where: 29322 RR292, Crossfield

Hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 7 pm