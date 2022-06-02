Calgary Stampede announces new location and 2022 lineup for Coca-Cola Stage

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
One of the best parts of the Calgary Stampede is all the live music – whether it be a big Saddledome concert, country artists at Nashville North, the Grandstand Show headliners, or a little bit of everything at the Coca-Cola Stage.
Event organizers have announced where the Coca-Cola Stage will be located for the 2022 Calgary Stampede, along with this year’s musician lineup.
After taking a hiatus during the pandemic (with the Stampede Summer Stage popping up in its 2021 absence) and then being knocked down to make room for the BMO Centre expansion project, we weren’t sure what the future held for the beloved Coke Stage.
Luckily, it’ll be making a comeback this year, in a brand new location.
According to a news release from the Calgary Stampede, the Coke Stage has been reimagined – in a different spot. In 2022, the iconic music venue will be situated on the southwest end of Stampede Park.
That sounds as if it’ll be the only change though, as audiences can expect an award-winning array of talent across a number of genres as per usual!
“The Coca-Cola Stage has always offered an exciting lineup of talented, award-winning artists, and this year will be no different,” said Kyle Russell, Director, Stampede Programming, in the release.
“The lineup offers a unique experience every night and ensures that no matter your taste in music, there’s an artist for you,” Russell continued.
This year’s Coke Stage headliners include Milky Chance, who went five-times Platinum for their song “Stolen Dance,” Grammy Award Nominees Carly Rae Jepsen and Kaskade, and 2018 Grammy Award Winner for best new artist, Alessia Cara.
And the best part is, you can enjoy the music at this stage for free with your Park admission.
Here’s the full list of the musicians you’ll find performing on the Coca-Cola Stage at the 2022 Calgary Stampede:
Thursday, July 7
JP Saxe
renforshort
Friday, July 8
Bahamas
Half Moon Run
The Man Who
Matt Masters
Ryan Lindsay
Saturday, July 9
SAINt JHN
Jazz Cartier
Cartel Madras
Taylr
Devon Cole
Sunday, July 10
Milky Chance
The Rural Alberta Advantage
Shaela Miller
Kyle McKearney
Monday, July 11
Alexisonfire
Cleopatrick
Chastity
Taylor-Rae
Melissa Livingstone
Tuesday, July 12
July Talk
The Beaches
JESSIA
Josh Sahunta
Maddie Storvold
Wednesday, July 13
Tash Sultana
Allan Rayman
Ruby Waters
Don Amero
Clerel
Thursday, July 14
Carly Rae Jepsen
Tyler Shaw
Brittany Kennell
Apollo Suns
Friday, July 15
Cold War Kids
Wolf Parade
The New Pornographers
Tokyo Police Club
Saturday, July 16
Kaskade
Whipped Cream
Felix Cartal
wuki
Command Sisters
Miesha & The Spanks
Sunday, July 17
Alessia Cara
Kiesza
School of Rock
Be sure to check out dates and times of performances, and start planning your Stampede concert schedule!