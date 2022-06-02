Calgary Stampede announces new location and 2022 lineup for Coca-Cola Stage

One of the best parts of the Calgary Stampede is all the live music – whether it be a big Saddledome concert, country artists at Nashville North, the Grandstand Show headliners, or a little bit of everything at the Coca-Cola Stage.

Event organizers have announced where the Coca-Cola Stage will be located for the 2022 Calgary Stampede, along with this year’s musician lineup.

After taking a hiatus during the pandemic (with the Stampede Summer Stage popping up in its 2021 absence) and then being knocked down to make room for the BMO Centre expansion project, we weren’t sure what the future held for the beloved Coke Stage.

Luckily, it’ll be making a comeback this year, in a brand new location.

According to a news release from the Calgary Stampede, the Coke Stage has been reimagined – in a different spot. In 2022, the iconic music venue will be situated on the southwest end of Stampede Park.

That sounds as if it’ll be the only change though, as audiences can expect an award-winning array of talent across a number of genres as per usual!

“The Coca-Cola Stage has always offered an exciting lineup of talented, award-winning artists, and this year will be no different,” said Kyle Russell, Director, Stampede Programming, in the release.

“The lineup offers a unique experience every night and ensures that no matter your taste in music, there’s an artist for you,” Russell continued.

This year’s Coke Stage headliners include Milky Chance, who went five-times Platinum for their song “Stolen Dance,” Grammy Award Nominees Carly Rae Jepsen and Kaskade, and 2018 Grammy Award Winner for best new artist, Alessia Cara.

And the best part is, you can enjoy the music at this stage for free with your Park admission.

Here’s the full list of the musicians you’ll find performing on the Coca-Cola Stage at the 2022 Calgary Stampede:

Thursday, July 7

JP Saxe

renforshort

Friday, July 8

Bahamas

Half Moon Run

The Man Who

Matt Masters

Ryan Lindsay

Saturday, July 9

SAINt JHN

Jazz Cartier

Cartel Madras

Taylr

Devon Cole

Sunday, July 10

Milky Chance

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Shaela Miller

Kyle McKearney

Monday, July 11

Alexisonfire

Cleopatrick

Chastity

Taylor-Rae

Melissa Livingstone

Tuesday, July 12

July Talk

The Beaches

JESSIA

Josh Sahunta

Maddie Storvold

Wednesday, July 13

Tash Sultana

Allan Rayman

Ruby Waters

Don Amero

Clerel

Thursday, July 14

Carly Rae Jepsen

Tyler Shaw

Brittany Kennell

Apollo Suns

Friday, July 15

Cold War Kids

Wolf Parade

The New Pornographers

Tokyo Police Club

Saturday, July 16

Kaskade

Whipped Cream

Felix Cartal

wuki

Command Sisters

Miesha & The Spanks

Sunday, July 17

Alessia Cara

Kiesza

School of Rock

Be sure to check out dates and times of performances, and start planning your Stampede concert schedule!