There’s a new Stampede tent in Calgary this year, and it’s called The Outlier.

As the name would suggest, this new place to party promises to be something little different. It will also literally be on the outskirts of the grounds, for a chance to get away from it all and check out something completely different.

Launching by the popular event space and bar, the Prairie Emporium, this tent will debut

on Thursday, July 7. This experience will offer a ton of fun and exciting entertainment for all 11 days of the Calgary Stampede.

It’s only a 10-minute drive from the Stampede Park, so there’s no reason to not enjoy both and get as much out of the Stampede as possible.

“With our signature vintage Western charm, our funky outdoor setting will consist of a main tent with a stage, three outdoor bars, covered and uncovered seating sections, a food truck as well as the @thestraitandnarrow VIP airstream lounge area,” the Prairie Emporium stated in a recent Instagram post.

The Outlier tent promises to have a fully stocked bar for high-quality cocktails and highballs, live music, food trucks, and beer prices that are actually affordable.

There are plenty of events already announced this year, but May 25 is when the entire schedule for the tent will be released. This is also the date that daily tickets will be going up for sale.

If you’d rather grab an Outsider VIP Pass, that will allow you entry to all days, access to the VIP Strait + Narrow Airstream, VIP Bar access, as well as free products and some free drinks throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium)

This will definitely be one of the must-hit places for this year’s Stampede.

The Outlier Stampede Tent

Address: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram