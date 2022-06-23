Cowboys adds another big name to its massive Stampede festival

The Cowboys Music Festival has added another major name to its Stampede event with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joining the star-studded roster.

Just when we thought the festival was “Drowning” in talent, Cowboys added A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to the July 10th show as a co-headliner with Marshemello.

A Boogie has three albums that have reached top-five status in the States and has worked with Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Offset, and Tyga.

Cowboys is looking to make a big splash after a two-year hiatus from the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all previously played in the Cowboys Tent during the Calgary Stampede.

Groups and dates confirmed so far include:

Thursday, July 7: Brett Kissell