EventsNewsStampede

Cowboys adds another big name to its massive Stampede festival

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 23 2022, 9:29 pm
Cowboys adds another big name to its massive Stampede festival
Cowboys Music Festival/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
A showcase of unique headwear by Milliner Maria Curcic

Sat, June 25, 11:00am

A showcase of unique headwear by Milliner Maria Curcic
TEDx YYC Transformative 2022

Sat, June 25, 12:00pm

TEDx YYC Transformative 2022

The Cowboys Music Festival has added another major name to its Stampede event with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joining the star-studded roster.

Just when we thought the festival was “Drowning” in talent, Cowboys added A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to the July 10th show as a co-headliner with Marshemello.

A Boogie has three albums that have reached top-five status in the States and has worked with Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Offset, and Tyga.

Cowboys is looking to make a big splash after a two-year hiatus from the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

cowboys music festival

Cowboys Music Festival/Facebook

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all previously played in the Cowboys Tent during the Calgary Stampede.

Groups and dates confirmed so far include:

Thursday, July 7: Brett Kissell

Friday, July 8: James Barker Band

Sunday, July 10: Marshmellow with A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Monday, July 11: Brothers Osborne/Zac Bryan

Tuesday, July 12: Zac Brown Band

Thursday, July 14: Nelly/Jimmy Allen

Saturday, July 16: Drag me to Brunch with Monet X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Yvie Oddle, Jaida Essense Hall, and Lady Camden

Sunday, July 17: Flo Rida + Polo G

If you don’t want to pick and see all of it, The Festival Chute Pass gets you access to all concerts at the Cowboys Music Festival and Express Entry.

Tickets are on sale now.

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ News
+ Stampede
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.