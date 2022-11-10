9 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 11 to 13

It is a long weekend and there are many things to do in Calgary, including a number of events where you can honour Remembrance Day.

Get your shopping underway with a couple of festivals plus a number of great food choices.

Here are nine things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: There are ceremonies across the city to honour Remembrance Day. You can also see the Field of Crosses leading up to November 11.

When: November 11

Where: Various locations across the city.

What: Get your holiday shopping done in one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods with the Inglewood Night Market. Check out all the locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a wide range of goods from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, and collectibles. And as always, there is some great food to check out as well!

When: November 11 to 12

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Farmers Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE

Tickets: $5

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: Get your friends and family some unique, one-of-a-kind gifts at the Bowness Holiday Craft Fari. Local vendors have a wide selection of unique and hand-crafted items. This event is free to attend, no pre-registration is required, and there are concessions and raffle tickets available for sale.

When: November 12 to 13

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Bowness Community Association — 7904 43rd Avenue NW, Calgary

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95

What: Check out the Canadian Rockers at Grey Eagle to start the long weekend. It is part of the group’s Canadian tour before they head to the US and Europe.

When: November 11

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

Cost: $70.10

What: Who doesn’t love chocolate? Check out some amazing desserts, play some fun games, and get the holiday snack season started off right at Granary Road this weekend.

When: November 12 to 13

Where: Granary Road — 226066 112 Street West, Foothills County

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children