9 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 11 to 13
It is a long weekend and there are many things to do in Calgary, including a number of events where you can honour Remembrance Day.
Get your shopping underway with a couple of festivals plus a number of great food choices.
Here are nine things to do this weekend in Calgary.
Take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies
What: There are ceremonies across the city to honour Remembrance Day. You can also see the Field of Crosses leading up to November 11.
When: November 11
Where: Various locations across the city.
- You might also like:
- A popular Alberta ski resort is ready to open this week
- Say it ain't so: Blink-182 reunite, announce Calgary concert date
- A MASSIVE indoor Christmas festival is coming to Calgary for the first time ever (PHOTOS)
Get your shopping done at the Inglewood Night Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Get your holiday shopping done in one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods with the Inglewood Night Market. Check out all the locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a wide range of goods from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, and collectibles. And as always, there is some great food to check out as well!
When: November 11 to 12
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Quonset at Crossroads Farmers Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE
Tickets: $5
Test your skills at Potion Putt
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
Get a head start on shopping at the Bowness Holiday Craft Fair
View this post on Instagram
What: Get your friends and family some unique, one-of-a-kind gifts at the Bowness Holiday Craft Fari. Local vendors have a wide selection of unique and hand-crafted items. This event is free to attend, no pre-registration is required, and there are concessions and raffle tickets available for sale.
When: November 12 to 13
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where:
Check out a parody of a legendary sitcom
What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.
When: From now until January 14, 2023
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW
Cost: Starting at $69.95
Rock out with Three Days Grace
What: Check out the Canadian Rockers at Grey Eagle to start the long weekend. It is part of the group’s Canadian tour before they head to the US and Europe.
When: November 11
Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Cost: $70.10
Treat yourself at Chocolate Fest
What: Who doesn’t love chocolate? Check out some amazing desserts, play some fun games, and get the holiday snack season started off right at Granary Road this weekend.
When: November 12 to 13
Where: Granary Road — 226066 112 Street West, Foothills County
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.
When: Every Sunday until November 13
Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children
Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre
What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.
When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children