A popular Alberta ski resort is ready to open this week

With winter weather kicking in the door this week, Alberta ski enthusiasts have been getting the itch to hit the slopes. They get their wish this week!

Sunshine Village announced on social media today that as of Thursday, you can hit the slopes.

Kendra Scurfield, the director of brand and communications at Sunshine Village, tells us what we can expect from day one.

“This year we will be opening up strawberry Express tickets will be just $68,” Scurfield says. “As we are opening early we will have Trappers open for food and beverage as well as Creekside. We’ll have our coffee shop, Java Lift, in the hotel which is now serving Monogram coffee and has just been renovated and we’ll have the Alpine grill open, and, of course, our team is working to get more terrain opened as soon as possible.”

If you have a Sunshine super card, a midweek seasons pass, a mountain collective, or an icon pass, you can take $5 off as well.

For those Alberta ski enthusiasts in the audience, you haven’t had to wait as long for this. There was skiing open until the first weekend of July this summer.

Scurfield says mother nature helped them out then and is a big reason why they are able to open so quickly this season.

“We had snow so much earlier and so much longer than many of the other mountains around here. And it’s nice that we’re able to see that snow continues in the Canadian Rockies with the natural snow and the gift from Mother Nature. It’s packing down nicely and our team is setting up snow fences so we can get ready to open.”

If you are worried it is too late to get a Supercard on sale, you still have time. But not a lot of it.

They are on sale until midnight tonight!

Scurfield says this is the start of a fun year at Sunshine.

“We’ve also got Supercross that we’re working on, we’ve got some other slopestyle events that are looking to host as well as just we’re looking to add more weekly activations and animations throughout the season so we can keep it a fun place for families and kids of all ages.”