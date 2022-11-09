Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Calgary

Remembrance Day will look how we are used to in Calgary after two years of the pandemic and there are several events honouring the fallen.

Along with these events, the lights of the Calgary Tower will be red as a tribute to those who gave their lives for the country.

If you are looking for a place to pay your respects on November 11, here are 10 events throughout the city giving you that chance.

The Field of Crosses is on display now for everyone to see along Memorial Drive. The ceremony will begin at 10 am, and they are recommending that people park on the South side of the river in the Eau Claire area and walk the short distance across the bridge to the field. Memorial Drive, directly in front of the Field of Crosses, will be closed from 9 am until after the ceremony.

Time: 10 am

Where: 200 Memorial Drive NW

Taking place in the Burnswest Theatre at Fort Calgary in partnership with the RCMP Veterans’ Association’s Calgary Division, the program will include a commemorative address and benediction prayer from Reverend Larry J. Nicolay (Cpl., Ret.), chaplain of the RCMP Veteran’s Association, and a commemorative address from George Pambrum (Sgt. Major, Ret.) of the Métis Nation of Alberta. Space is limited and registration is required.

Time: 10:15 am — registration required

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

The helicopter landing area behind The Hangar Flight Museum was once a parade square during the Second World War as part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. They are partnering with their neighbours, Eagle Copters, who are hosting the event in that space. The event is snow or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Veterans Food Bank.

Time: Doors open at 9:30 am; Service starts at 10:30 am

Where: The Hangar Flight Museum — 4629 McCall Way NE

The Military Museums will be hosting their annual event again this year. For those who can’t make it in person, they will be streaming the service on Facebook.

Time: 10 am

Where: The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

The Kerby Centre is hosting a public indoor service commemorating the sacrifices of members of all armed forces who served, and continue to serve, during times of conflict and peace. There will be performances by Johnny Summers & Egor Ukoloff.

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Kerby Centre Auditorium — 1133 7th Avenue SW

Canadian Pacific (CP) will pay tribute to all veterans who courageously answered the call of duty, and to the more than 33,000 CP employees who have served, at its Remembrance Day ceremony. It continues our annual tradition of honouring veterans at CP’s Memorial Square, which was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. CP’s Memorial Square is located adjacent to the top parking lot by the 69th Avenue SE and the Ogden Dale Road SE entrance.

Time: 10:45 am

Where: 7550 Ogden Dale Road SE

The Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Jube on the SAIT campus with tickets available at the door.

Time: 10:30 am

Where: 1415 14 Avenue NW

Royal Canadian Legion

There will be ceremonies at various other Royal Canadian Legion locations across the city:

Royal Canadian Legion #1 — 116 7 Avenue SE

Kensington Legion — 1918 Kensington Road NW

Royal Canadian Legion #289 — 2828 28th Street SW

Central Memorial Park

Calgary’s oldest park hosts a ceremony by the statue that honours the Calgarians who fought in the war.

Where: 1221 2nd Street SW

In addition to five floors of exhibitions, at 11 am there will be a special rendition of “The Last Post” performed by internationally known trumpeter Karen Gustafson, followed by two minutes of silence in remembrance of the fallen men and women who served our nation. Veterans and active service members will receive free Studio Bell admission on Remembrance Day. Admission must be purchased in person at the Visitor Experience desk.

Time: 10 am

Where: 300-851 4th Street SE