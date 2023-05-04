10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 5 to 7

May is here and the weather has it feeling like summer, making this a great time to try some of the amazing things Calgary has to offer.

A huge festival is coming to town along with a really fun concert, plus some great family-friendly options.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

With over 700 beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150 breweries and distilleries to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with.

When: May 5 and 6, 2023; Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, noon to 4:30 pm and 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park Halls D, E, and F – 20 Roundup Way, Calgary

Tickets: $19.99 to $49.99 in advance, purchase online.

What: Head down to Heritage Park to hang out with Thomas the Tank Engine at Heritage Park. All aboard an interactive train ride with Thomas, say hello to Sir Topham Hatt and get creative exploring the Colour Corner. You can tour the Historical Village on a wagon ride, mix it up in the Play Pod with lawn games, enjoy live entertainment, check out the exclusive pop-up gift shop, and a whole lot more!

When: May 6, 7, 12, and 13

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Time: 8:30 am to 5:15 pm

Tickets: $29.95

Juno Award winner Walk off The Earth brings its unique style to Calgary for what promises to be a great show. You’ll have a fire in your soul after this fantastic performance that might feature some of the great covers that won the popular band multiple awards on YouTube.

When: May 6

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $62.59

What: Calgary is home to a number of stunning parks, offering tons of spots to get outside this spring. Whether you want to check out an urban park near the downtown core, stroll along the river, or head into the forest to feel like you’ve escaped the city, there’s sure to be somewhere in YYC that’ll fit your walking or running style.

Where: Various places around the city

Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see. When: From now until May 13

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons — 220 9th Avenue SE

Tickets: Start at $80

What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership