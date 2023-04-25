7 concerts we're excited for in Calgary this May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some absolutely legendary acts highlight a busy schedule for concerts coming to Calgary this May, with something for everyone.

Here are seven concerts set to rock the city this month.

Members of the metal icon Megadeath are giving Calgary rock fans an amazing show to start the month. Along with one of the biggest metal bands of their time, Bullet For My Valentine, Megadeath is bringing its legendary music to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

When: May 2

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: 5:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $141

One of the most talented and popular performers in the world is coming to Calgary, as Shania Twain makes her way to Scotiabank Saddledome for two epic nights. If these two performances aren’t enough, she has another show coming in November.

When: May 9 and May 10

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $146

Juno Award-winners Walk off The Earth brings its unique style to Calgary for what promises to be a great show. You’ll have a fire in your soul after this fantastic performance that might feature some of the great covers that won the popular band multiple awards on YouTube.

When: May 6

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $62.59

Canadian rockers Theory of a Deadman are bringing all of their hits to Grey Eagle Event Centre this May. The Dinosaur Tour will be a great mix of their past hits and current favourites that will make all of their fans rock out.

When: May 11

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: $62.10

The Halluci Nation brings its music that focuses on the representation of modern-day indigenous people to the Palace Theatre. Joined by fan favourites F*cked Up, this should be an epic night of music.

When: May 24

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $30

Rolling Stone described Riley Green’s style as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties Country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate,” which sounds like a heck of a way to spend a night at a concert. One of country music’s rising stars makes his way to Calgary before he hits the road with Luke Combs for his World Tour.

When: May 30

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $58.60