It is May long weekend, and there are so many great things to do in Calgary, including a unique movie experience.

Plus there is a really fun festival taking over the city.

Here are 12 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: As if Black Panther wasn’t exciting enough, you can relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score live.

When: May 18 and May 19

Where: Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)

Tickets: $24 to $89

What: Celebrating another year in YYC, the first of this series kicks off on Friday, May 19 with an outdoor celebration in the Bridgeland-Riverside Community. This market offers attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks. Some of the best in the city will be there.

When: May 19, June 16, July 28, and August 18

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE

Admission: FREE

What: From Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the stage at Twisted, the hilarious Heidi N Closet will entertain everyone in Calgary this long weekend.

When: May 19

Where: Twisted Element – 1006 11th Avenue SW

Admission: Starting at $22

What: Calgary’s all-ages Japanese anime and pop culture festival is back for another amazing year. Featuring anime screenings, an exhibitor hall, community panels, cosplay contests, voice actors, concerts, and so much more, Otafest is the perfect place for anime lovers across the city.

When: May 19 to 21

Where: Telus Convention Centre

Admission: $43.45 (Saturday is sold out)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Camden (@ladycamden)

What: One of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lady Camden is bringing her unique personality and show back to Calgary for what is sure to be an iconic night.

When: May 20

Where: Twisted Element – 1006 11th Avenue SW

Admission: Starting at $22

What: The Calgary Roughnecks host a do-or-die Game Three in the Western Conference Final this weekend against Colorado. Cheer on the team and enjoy one of the greatest parties in town.

When: May 20

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Admission: Start at $37

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcia Marcia Marcia (@marciax3nyc)

What: Fresh off of Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Marcia Marcia Marcia is coming to Twisted on Sunday night as part of a big party that features other performers and a DJ to keep the fun going all night.

When: May 21

Where: Twisted Element – 1006 11th Avenue SW

Admission: Starting at $22

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more. More to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening. This year’s opening ceremony is at 9:30 am on Saturday, May 20.

When: May 20

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun, even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland Experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here