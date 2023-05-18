12 things to do in Calgary this long weekend: May 19 to 22
It is May long weekend, and there are so many great things to do in Calgary, including a unique movie experience.
Plus there is a really fun festival taking over the city.
Here are 12 things to do this weekend in Calgary.
Enjoy the Black Panther like never before
What: As if Black Panther wasn’t exciting enough, you can relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score live.
When: May 18 and May 19
Where: Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)
Tickets: $24 to $89
Get some shopping done at the Calgary Night Market
What: Celebrating another year in YYC, the first of this series kicks off on Friday, May 19 with an outdoor celebration in the Bridgeland-Riverside Community. This market offers attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks. Some of the best in the city will be there.
When: May 19, June 16, July 28, and August 18
Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE
Admission: FREE
See Heidi N Closet live
What: From Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the stage at Twisted, the hilarious Heidi N Closet will entertain everyone in Calgary this long weekend.
When: May 19
Where: Twisted Element – 1006 11th Avenue SW
Admission: Starting at $22
Take in Otafest 2023
What: Calgary’s all-ages Japanese anime and pop culture festival is back for another amazing year. Featuring anime screenings, an exhibitor hall, community panels, cosplay contests, voice actors, concerts, and so much more, Otafest is the perfect place for anime lovers across the city.
When: May 19 to 21
Where: Telus Convention Centre
Admission: $43.45 (Saturday is sold out)
See Drag Race royalty at Twisted Element
What: One of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lady Camden is bringing her unique personality and show back to Calgary for what is sure to be an iconic night.
When: May 20
Where: Twisted Element – 1006 11th Avenue SW
Admission: Starting at $22
Cheer on the Roughnecks in the Western Conference Final
What: The Calgary Roughnecks host a do-or-die Game Three in the Western Conference Final this weekend against Colorado. Cheer on the team and enjoy one of the greatest parties in town.
When: May 20
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Admission: Start at $37
Enjoy Marcia Marcia Marcia
What: Fresh off of Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Marcia Marcia Marcia is coming to Twisted on Sunday night as part of a big party that features other performers and a DJ to keep the fun going all night.
When: May 21
Where: Twisted Element – 1006 11th Avenue SW
Admission: Starting at $22
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: From now to October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Enjoy another season at the Historical Village at Heritage Park
What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more. More to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening. This year’s opening ceremony is at 9:30 am on Saturday, May 20.
When: May 20
Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)
Test your skills at Potion Putt
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun, even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland Experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: Until May 31
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: From now until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast Experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: From now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here