The Calgary Night Market is back!

Celebrating another year in YYC, the first of this series kicks off on Friday, May 19 with an outdoor celebration in the Bridgeland-Riverside Community. The other dates are happening on June 16, July 28, and August 18.

This market offers attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks. Some of the best in the city will be there. In previous years, we’ve seen Beavertails, Calgary mini-donuts, and so many more.

So head to this shindig and soak in all the local love along with the stellar view of Calgary’s skyline from the market location while you purchase eats and handmade items.

Many of the best food events in Calgary are being announced and we can’t wait to hit them all.

A night at the market could even make for an amazing date night — for those so inclined!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Night Market (@calgarynightmarket)

Calgary Night Market

When: May 19, June 16, July 28, and August 18

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE

Admission: FREE