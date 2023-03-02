11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 3 to 5

March is here and there are so many great things to do in Calgary with a fun concert and a chance to change your life.

Plus, learn about the history of a downtown staple and enjoy the outdoors (if the weather allows).

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: Dragons’ Den is returning for a new season in 2023, and producers are coming to Calgary next week in search of the next “big thing” in business. Not only is this an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to appear on the hugely popular CBC TV show, but you may even get a chance to pitch your businesses to the Dragons, a panel of successful and wealthy Canadian business moguls. As well as filling out an online form, entrepreneurs must film and upload a 30- to 60-second elevator pitch.

When: March 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Sandman Hotel City Centre — 888 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Register: Online

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The month kicks off with a big concert at the dome as Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Calgary.

When: March 3

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $39.98

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: One of the funniest comedians in the world, Bert Kreischer, is in Calgary this weekend for the Tops Off World Tour at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino. Laugh along with the inspiration behind his new movie The Machine.

When: March 4

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Start at $89

What: The Dancing Queen, a Mamma Mia!-inspired dining experience, is returning to Calgary. This boozy experience offers the chance to jump straight into the much-loved movie to experience it for yourself. Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: February 25 and March 25, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city.

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster Than Ever at Telus Spark

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: From now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General admission $26

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city