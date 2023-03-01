Nickelback fans will be reminded of their success with an exhibit in Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments before the Junos.

The temporary exhibition will launch at Studio Bell at the National Music Centre (NMC) on March 9. It is in partnership with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and will celebrate the Alberta-based group’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, class of 2023.

This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

The gallery includes a 20-foot video wall and has been outfitted with a full stage display with many of the band’s outfits and customized instruments from the music video “She Keeps Me Up.”

Also featured is the “What the Hell is on Joey’s Head” Champagne bucket, named after a line from the 2005 song “Photograph.”

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Nickelback exhibit will be on display in Calgary with paid admission to Studio Bell and will run from March 9, 2023, until February 2024.

Over the years, Nickelback has earned over 10 billion collective streams, sold 50 million albums, and gained a massive global following.

The new exhibition launches ahead of the diamond-certified band’s induction at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13.

Nickelback will be coming to Calgary as part of their North American tour on June 25.

When: March 9 to February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.