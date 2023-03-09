13 things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 10 to 12
The weekend is here and as we get closer to spring, there are more great things to do in Calgary, including a huge exhibit opening up.
Plus, learn about the history of a downtown staple and enjoy the outdoors (if the weather allows).
There are also still a few events to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Here are 13 things to do this weekend in Calgary.
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments before the Junos. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: From now until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.
Learn about the history of Chinatown in Calgary
What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.
When: Until April 30
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)
Step into a fairy tale with The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!
When: From now until May 14, 2023
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Hit up an outdoor rink for a skate
What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.
Where: Various locations across the city
Cost: Free
Enjoy the CIWA installation at Southcentre Mall
What: Southcentre Mall has a special Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association (CIWA) installation and mini market. You can learn more about the important work being done by CIWA and participate in the 2023 Global International Women’s Day theme, Embrace Equity. A variety of items, handcrafted by immigrant women through CIWA’s Arts & Crafts Volunteer Program, will be available for purchase at the market, with proceeds going to CIWA programming.
When: March 8 to 12
Where: Southcentre Mall
Get lost in the story of Mamma Mia at the Dancing Queen experience
What: The Dancing Queen, a Mamma Mia!-inspired dining experience, is returning to Calgary. This boozy experience offers the chance to jump straight into the much-loved movie to experience it for yourself. Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.
When: February 25 and March 25, 2023
Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $99 per person; buy here
Take in the Women’s Day Showcase at the National Music Centre
What: The National Music Centre is putting on a concert and conversation with indie-soul darling Uyemi, psych-pop group Kue Varo & The Only Hopes, and alt-roots band Cold Little Crow. In addition to the event, visitors are encouraged to explore the stories and achievements of the many women in music who are woven throughout the museum, from Buffy Sainte-Marie and k.d. lang to Portia White and Avril Lavigne.
When: Saturday, March 11
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Address: The National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Cost: Included with paid admission
Head out to a hill for some tobogganing
What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.
Where: Various locations across the city.
Intergenerational Storytelling at Calgary Central Library
What: Calgary Central Library is putting on a celebration of women and their contributions, as well as discussions around the unique barriers each has faced in their journeys. This year’s event will feature engaging panel discussions from women of various backgrounds, as well as local entertainment and a resource fair with participation from over 20 organizations. This event is presented by Women Owned Narratives (WON), a grassroots group of volunteers working together to raise the voices of women and recognize their important role in the community.
Where: Calgary Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE
When: March 11
Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm
Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster Than Ever at Telus Spark
What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.
When: From now until March 12
Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE
Tickets: General admission $26
Go tubing down the hills at Winsport
What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!
When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season
Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary
Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings
Try cross-country skiing around the city
What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!
Where: Various locations across the city