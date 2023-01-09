The Christmas lights have been put away but there are still plenty of great things to do in Calgary to help enjoy your winter.

You can have fun with some great outdoor activities or see a legendary comedian.

Here are eight things to check out this week in Calgary.

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: It is said that everyone has a chance for 15 minutes of fame, and so it is with One Hit Wonders. For every great band or artist, there are about 20 more groups or artists who have had one big break – one great song to their credit. Many have even won a Grammy or a Juno, and then surprisingly, they disappear from the music scene. Stage West looks at those hits and provides two hours of non-stop music and great memories that will have you toe-tappin’ & singing along!

When: Until February 5

Where: Stage West (727 42 Avenue SE)

Cost: Starting at $78.75

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Have a laugh with the legendary Jim Gaffigan

What: One of the most popular comedians in the world is coming to Calgary this winter, and fans won’t want to miss out on the funny. Six-time Grammy-nominated Jim Gaffigan is bringing his new Dark Pale tour to Scotiabank Saddledome. The show is presented by Just For Laughs, and it’s a great opportunity to see the two-time New York Times best-selling author and three-time Emmy winner in person.

When: January 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Try Cross Country Skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery.

The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95