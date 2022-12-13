Chinook Blast returns to Calgary this winter with a hot lineup of festivals

Calgary’s huge outdoor arts and cultural experience is returning next month to heat up the cold winter nights.

The third Chinook Blast is happening in the heart of the city from January 27 to February 12, 2023.

Festival-goers will enjoy live music, light and art installations, theatrical performances, outdoor sports, cultural experiences, night markets, and more.

“We are thrilled that Chinook Blast is back for its third year, and we have a lot to celebrate,” said Franca Gualtieri, the executive director of Chinook Blast, Tourism Calgary, in a release. “This is the first year we are putting on this festival post-pandemic, and we are building the programs the way we envisioned them to be.

“Our partners are all excited to be bringing the best of the best for Calgarians to experience. We can’t wait to once again warm up and energize Calgary this winter.”

Chinook Blast features a variety of exciting events throughout January and February to help build excitement before, during, and after the winter celebration. They include the 37th High Performance Rodeo from January 16 to February 5 and BIG Winter Classic in the city’s Beltline from January 25 to 29.

New this year is Nitro Rallycross, a high-octane motorsport event on snow and ice featuring world-class drivers like Travis Pastrana at Stampede Park from February 4 to 5. Snow Rodeo FIS Snowboard Slopestyle and Halfpipe World Cups will be held at Canada Olympic Park from February 6 to 12

Music fans will want to mark the 8th Block Heater festival on their calendar from February 9 to 12. And Ethnik Festival, one of Calgary’s newest arts and cultural festivals, is taking place from February 24 to 25.

Calgarians can experience the Chinook Blast Art Hub in downtown Calgary, sprawling from the East Village through Olympic Village and Stephen Avenue during the three weeks.

Visitors will discover stunning light and art installations, pop-up performances, a community stage with live performances, night markets, and more. There will also be indoor and outdoor options planned to accommodate the fluctuating temperatures.

“Chinook Blast showcases the best of winter and our city. Winter is a season that begs participation and we answer the call with warm hearts and a festival in its honour,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a statement. “Starting January 27th, bundle up and take part in this extravaganza of art and music which shines a light on our downtown and our incredible community spirit.”

When: Various dates with Chinook Blast happening from January 27 to February 12, 2023

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, other costs vary by event