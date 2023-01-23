A huge festival kicking off is just part of a busy week filled with so many cool things to do in Calgary.

And of course, there are tons of fun outdoor activities to check out across the city.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Get ready to experience pure winter magic with the return of Calgary’s winter festival celebration, Chinook Blast. Merging live music, art and light installations, night markets, and outdoor sports to create an inclusive event that showcases the best of our city with events for all ages to enjoy! With this year’s lineup bigger and more diverse than ever, it’s destined to be Snow. Much. Fun.

When: January 27 to February 12, 2023

Time: Varies by event

Where: Across Downtown Calgary

Tickets: FREE (some events may require a fee)

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: This massive festival in Calgary brings some great bands to the city (with some incredible names). Spread out across the city there are plenty of chances to check out some great up-and-coming bands.

When: January 25 to 29, 2023

Time: Varies by show

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: $117.93 for weekend passes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: January 14 to April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: It is said that everyone has a chance for 15 minutes of fame, and so it is with One Hit Wonders. For every great band or artist, there are about 20 more groups or artists who have had one big break – one great song to their credit. Many have even won a Grammy or a Juno, and then surprisingly, they disappear from the music scene. Stage West looks at those hits and provides two hours of non-stop music and great memories that will have you toe-tappin’ & singing along!

When: Until February 5

Where: Stage West — 727 42nd Avenue SE

Cost: Starting at $78.75

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster than ever at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before, including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: From now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General Admission $26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Performance Rodeo (@hprodeo)

What: For three wild weeks in early 2023, One Yellow Rabbit’s High-Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives you a chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

When: January 16 to February 5, 2023

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try Cross Country Skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: One of the most fun attractions at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo is back for another year as the Penguin Walk returns this week! This is the 11th year for the must-see attraction. During the winter months, the king penguin colony heads out on zoo grounds for a daily enrichment walk to keep their brains and bodies healthy, and visitors get to experience the fun!

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo — 1300 Zoo Road NE

When: January 13, 2023, to mid-March (weather permitting)

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: Included with general admission and membership

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here