Calgary’s ultimate winter celebration, Chinook Blast, is back next month, with countless art installations, live performances, sports events, and more to enjoy as you honour the city and the season.

The more than two-week-long festival is the perfect way to take advantage of Calgary’s colder months, with tons of fun programming for all ages across multiple venues.

The big event combines iconic performing arts and theatre festivals, such as the High Performance Rodeo, BIG Winter Classic, Block Heater, and Ethnik Festival, alongside thrilling sports events like the Snow Rodeo FIS Snowboard World Cup and, new this year, the Nitro Rallycross.

On top of all those festivals, the Chinook Blast Hub on Stephen Avenue will be a non-stop party full of buskers, cultural experiences, night markets, performances, artist pavilions, sports, and more, all illuminated by interactive light and art displays and live shows that are bound to wow.

Check out a 1,000-lb flame-blowing dragon sculpture, a massive Instagrammable LED light tunnel, speed and synchronized skating shows, concerts of all genres, a Hygge Hut to get warm and cozy fireside, and tons more.

It’s a jam-packed 17 days of choose-your-own-adventure excitement amid an array of safe, fun, photo-worthy activities that embrace our home in the wonderful winter — because Calgarians are not afraid of a little cold when they know there’s a Chinook around the corner!

So get ready to bundle up, show up, and warm up by participating in the festivities both indoors and out, in neighbourhoods all overCalgary.

When: Friday, January 27 – Sunday, February 12

Where: Downtown Calgary, various locations

Price: Prices vary per event, though some are free — Tickets available here