13 things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 3 to 5

A massive festival continues while Travis Pastrana takes over the Stampede Grounds as part of a weekend packed with lots of things to do in Calgary.

Plus, learn about the history of a staple downtown and enjoy the outdoors (if the weather allows).

Here are 13 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: Get ready to experience pure winter magic with the return of Calgary’s winter festival celebration, Chinook Blast. Merging live music, art and light installations, night markets, and outdoor sports to create an inclusive event that showcases the best of our city with events for all ages to enjoy! With this year’s lineup bigger and more diverse than ever, it’s destined to be Snow. Much. Fun.

When: January 27 to February 12, 2023

Time: Varies by event

Where: Across Downtown Calgary

Tickets: FREE (some events may require a fee)

What: The World’s Greatest Taylor Swift Tribute Show is coming to Ranchmans all the way from the UK on February 3 and 4. Watch Taylor Swift’s music videos come to life with jaw-dropping costume changes, authentic vocals, and impressive backup dancers! Visit Ranchmans’ website to get your $15 early bird tickets. Doors open at 5, and the event starts at 8 pm.

When: Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4

Time: Doors open at 5 pm, event starts at 8 pm

Where: Ranchmans Calgary — 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: $15 early bird tickets, $20 regular tickets

What: Created by action sports icon Travis Pastrana and Nitro Circus, Nitro RX is an intense combination of rallycross and big air excitement — where cars fly and tracks thrill! Taking place at GMC Stadium on Stampede Park during Calgary’s Chinook Blast festival, this will be the first time Nitro RX has come to Calgary and only the second time these cars have battled on snow and ice. You won’t want to miss this family-friendly, adrenaline-charged event!

When: February 4 and 5, 2023

Time: Starts at noon

Where: GMC Stadium at Stampede Park — 1410 Olympic Way SE

Tickets/Admissions: Saturday, standard tickets $25 plus taxes and fees; Sunday, standard tickets $30 plus taxes and fees; Two-Day Weekend Package, $50 plus taxes and fees

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: January 14 to April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: February is Black History Month. Join The Military Museums to commemorate Black Canadians and their contributions to the Canadian military. A presentation of stories and artifacts will tell the tales of these brave men and women, including the struggles of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. The exhibit will also tell the stories of today’s serving soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Hosted by TMM volunteers, Indra Teekasingh and Allan Ross, the exhibit will be in the museum atrium and run all month.

When: Until February 28

Where: The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: FREE

What: For three wild weeks in early 2023, One Yellow Rabbit’s High-Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives you the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

When: Now until February 5, 2023

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster Than Ever at Telus Spark

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: From now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General admission $26

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: It is said that everyone has a chance for 15 minutes of fame, and so it is with One-Hit Wonders. For every great band or artist, there are about 20 more who have had one big break – one great song to their credit. Many have even won a Grammy or a Juno, and then surprisingly disappear from the music scene. Stage West looks at those hits and provides two hours of non-stop music and great memories that will have you toe-tappin’ and singing along!

When: Until February 5

Where: Stage West — 727 42nd Avenue SE

Cost: Starting at $78.75