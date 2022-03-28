13 things to do in Calgary this week: March 28 to April 3

As we head into April, spring has officially arrived and the change in season comes with plenty of fun things to do in Calgary.

The forecast is looking pretty nice for most of the week, with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures, so it’s the perfect time to come out of hibernation and explore everything the city has to offer right now.

Groove to live music at BIG Winter Classic, take in some theatre during High Performance Rodeo, take a staycation in the Rockies and visit an immersive display of light and sound at the Banff Gondola, enjoy a glass of wine for 50% at The Dark Arts, and much more.

Here are 13 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Head to The Establishment Brewing Company for movie night in the taproom

What: Join Establishment for a screening of Fanny: The Right to Rock, presented by Calgary Queer Arts Society and following the true story of an incredible all-female rock band that you’ve probably never heard of. Doors open at 6 pm for beers and bites, with the movie beginning at 7 pm. This is an all-ages screening, and the film is rated PG.

When: March 29

Time: Doors open at 6 pm, screening begins at 7 pm

Where: The Establishment Brewing Company (4407 1st Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10

Take part in a doggo birthday party at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary

What: Join the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary on April 2 for its birthday party-themed Wild Enrichment Saturday. Many of the wolfdogs at the sanctuary have birthdays throughout April and May and, while they all get spoiled on their birthdays, this Saturday staff are hosting a special birthday party for the Rundle Pack, and everyone is invited! The wolfdogs will get some presents to unwrap, decorations, and lots of birthday treats.

When: April 2

Time: 1 pm

Where: Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary (263156 Range Road 53, Cochrane)

Cost: General admission starting at $25

Cheers for 50% less at The Dark Arts’ Wine Wednesday

What: If there’s anything better than a mid-week glass of wine, it’s a half-priced mid-week glass of wine. Join The Dark Arts on Wednesdays for 50% off select bottles of wine and drool-worthy snacks, and check out the incredible art and Instagrammable spots in this unique cocktail lounge at the same time.

When: Wednesdays

Time: 4 pm to late

Where: The Dark Arts (838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase; 50% off select bottles of wine and snacks

Be awed by Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes of the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail right here in Calgary. Guests will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

When: March 3 to April 15

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm Thursday through Sunday, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm

Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: Available online starting at $16.60

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Groove to live music during BIG Winter Classic

What: BIG Winter Classic is a multi-weekend music and arts festival, celebrating the vibrancy of Calgary outside of just the warm summer months. Taking place in some of the city’s coolest venues, this festival mashes up music, art, local craft beer, and the “best and funnest” Calgarians for an epic time. “Because we’re Calgarians,” reads BIG’s website, “and dancing under patio heaters … actually sounds perfect.”

When: March 31 to April 2 and April 8 to 9

Time: Varies by show

Where: Various venues within The BLOX community (spanning east to west from 2nd and 9th Streets SW and north to south between 10th and 13th Avenues SW)

Cost: $30 for day passes, $139 for multi-weekend passes, and tickets to individual shows available at the door

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am throughout March and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

When: April 2, 9, and 16

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Visit the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary, or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

What: In honour of International Women’s Day on March 8, Southcentre Mall has a month-long celebration in partnership with the Women in Need Society (WINS). Calgarians can visit the mall on Women’s Day and throughout March to receive a potted plant in exchange for a minimum $5 donation to WINS, and learn about how they can support women in their community and take a stand for equality. Guests can also explore a special Women’s Day-inspired art installation and participate in the 2022 Global International Women’s Day theme, #BreakTheBias.

When: March 8 to 31

Time: Visitors can pick up a plant from the WINS kiosk near Sporting Life on March 8 or on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during mall hours until the end of the month. The plants will also be available daily at Twisted Goods during mall hours (10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays) from March 8 to 31.

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Minimum $5 donation to WINS to receive a potted plant

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until April 14

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)