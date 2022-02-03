A first look at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience (PHOTOS)

Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at an Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience in Calgary.

If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Wonderland characters, devouring an “Eat Me” cookie, and conversing with the Cheshire Cat, now’s your chance.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience offers the opportunity to dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails.

This 90-minute alternate reality experience brings the story of Alice and her friends to life and puts guests right in the middle of the tale’s infamous tea party, offering up a one-of-a-kind experience for those both curious and curiouser.

Hosted at SunnyCider and running through April 10, this immersive theatrical event has tea party guests creating two Wonderland cocktails, answering riddles, and much, much more.

Guests are greeted at the door by the Caterpillar, before checking in with the Mad Hatter and being delivered to their seats by the March Hare.

The tea party kicks off with a welcome beverage before the Mad Hatter and March Hare give guests the rundown and things get topsy-turvy.

Participants must solve a series of puzzles, and they receive mysterious ingredients upon cracking each challenge, to be used to put together their “tea.”

Once complete, guests mix the ingredients together in their teapots, and relax with a refreshing beverage and an “Eat Me” cookie… until the Queen of Hearts makes an appearance, and asks you to paint the roses red – right on top of another delicious cocktail.

This entire enchanted experience will take about 90 minutes, and tickets are available for $47 per person.

The Alice is a tea party to remember, so practice your best mischievous Cheshire Cat grin and get ready to join the adventure.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

