A look inside Calgary's breathtaking new Michelangelo exhibit (PHOTOS)

A stunning exhibit featuring some of the greatest works by Michelangelo at the Sistine Chapel has officially opened in Calgary.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes of the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. The frescoes were reproduced by combining technology, exclusively licensed high-definition photos, and special materials.

The exhibit made its world premiere at the Palais des Congrés in Montreal in 2015 and has since visited several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, before opening at the BMO Centre in Calgary on March 3.

Visitors can see close-up reproductions of breathtaking works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

“The life and the world of the artist come alive through this remarkable and transporting exhibit, which arrives on its world tour after blockbuster stops in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, Brisbane, and Montreal,” organizers say.

And you won’t just be wandering around staring at art, either. Visitors have the option to take a self-guided audio tour with a device and headphones provided upon entry that can be tapped on signage at each piece to learn more about the work you’re seeing.

Plus, there are plenty of opportunities for selfies of course!

You can view the iconic work of Michelangelo in YYC from Thursday to Sunday every week until April 15, with time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm. The exhibit closes nightly at 8 pm.

A visit takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes and tickets can be purchased online now, with prices starting at $16.60.

It’s not likely you’ll get another chance to see the frescoes of the Sistine Chapel without travelling all the way to Italy, and this exhibit is only in Calgary for a limited time, so we suggest snagging tickets ASAP!

When: March 3 to April 15, 2022

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm Thursday through Sunday, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm

Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online starting at $16.60