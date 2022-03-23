9 things to add to your spring bucket list in Calgary

Spring is officially here, and it’s time to come out of hibernation and get checking some items off your Calgary bucket list this season.

Don’t worry, we’re fully aware that second winter is likely on its way – it seems to happen every year – but in between those unwelcome late snowfalls and chilly temps, why not make the most of living in the sunniest city in Canada?

There are plenty of ways to enjoy springtime in YYC, from taking a walk in one of our many parks and green spaces to shopping local and grabbing some fresh produce at a farmers’ market, and much more.

Here are nine things to add to your Calgary bucket list this spring.

Enjoy a patio beer (or meal) in the sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National on 8th (@ntnl8)

What: There are a diehard group of Calgarians who sip bevies on patios year-round, but if you’ve opted to stay cozy indoors while you enjoy your drink or meal over the winter, now’s the time to head back outside. Visit one of the city’s many establishments offering outdoor seating, and cheers the season out in the sunshine.

Take up a new sport at one of Calgary’s disc golf courses

What: Take up a new sport early this spring so that you’re a pro by the time summer hits. Disc golf has gained popularity over the past few years, and once you pick up a disc and head to one of the city’s courses, you’ll soon see why. A list of disc golf courses in Calgary can be found here.

Shop local at a farmers’ market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmers’ Market (@calgaryfarmersmarket)

What: Pick up some fresh fruit and veggies (and many other local goodies) at one of Calgary’s farmers’ markets. While several are open year-round, there’s no better time than spring to refresh the contents of your fridge and enjoy a colourful array of produce. Some of our favourites can be found here and here.

Reserve a picnic site with friends at one of Calgary’s parks

What: Gather outdoors with friends before the busy summer season hits! A number of Calgary’s parks have reservable picnic sites, guaranteeing a spot for your get-together and offering picnic tables, fire pits, and barbecue stands. North and South Glenmore Parks, Bowness Park, and Sandy Beach Park all make great places to enjoy a picnic surrounded by beautiful scenery.

Cleanse your palate with a food tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Food Tours, Inc. (@albertafoodtours)

What: Try something new and enjoy some of the freshest, most local food our province has to offer with Alberta Food Tours this spring. Try the Alberta Food Finder game in Calgary’s Kensington community or in Canmore, “Eat the Castle” at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs hotel, or book a private tour to sample cuisine with a group of friends and an extremely knowledgable guide.

Rent an e-bike and cruise along the river

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt | Canadian Dad (@dashingdad_yyc)

What: Go for a bike ride… without all the work. Ease back into shape this spring by renting an electric bicycle and cruising along Calgary’s extensive pathway system bordering the Bow River. With a new method of transportation, you’ll practically feel as if you’re a tourist in your own city. E-bike rentals can be found at places like Pedego Electric Bikes, Bow Cycle E-Bikes, and All PAS No Gas.

Check out a spring craft show or market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Modern Market | Calgary (@littlemodernmarket)

What: Support local artisans and get inspired at a craft show or market this season! From large well-established markets such as Market Collective to curated events like Little Modern Market, and an abundance of other community events and fairs around the city, you’re sure to find a show to fit your style.

Attend opening weekend at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Anyone who lives within a few kilometres of Heritage Park Historical Village can hear the attraction’s steam train whistle throughout the day during the warmer months. Celebrate Heritage Park’s kickoff and step back in time at the village’s opening weekend on May 21.

Take a refreshing walk in the sunshine (or rain!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Premji (@karimsadventures)

What: Calgary is home to a number of stunning parks and pathways, offering tons of spots to get outside this spring. Whether you want to check out an urban park near the downtown core, stroll along the river, or head into the forest to feel like you’ve escaped the city, there’s sure to be somewhere in YYC that’ll fit your walking style.

Happy spring!