Movie date: Cineplex offering select showtimes for $2.99 in Calgary this month

Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations.

The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am throughout March, and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26.

Plus, the Cineplex website says to “check back for film and date announcements,” so it sounds as if more affordable movies could be coming our way.

You might also like: Physics is it: A look inside the new digital immersion gallery at Calgary's science centre (PHOTOS)

A breathtaking Michelangelo exhibit is coming to Calgary this March (PHOTOS)

Yahoo and yeehaw: Calgary Stampede teases return of iconic parade for 2022 event

Cineplex Calgary locations offering the Family Favourites deal vary by date, so be sure to check the listing of the movie you want to see for more details. Participating cinemas include the following:

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 – 2555 32nd Street NE)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW)

The $2.99 tickets are available online now, so snag yours ASAP and make a movie date with your family, friends, that special someone, or even just go alone – you’re sure to be in good company!

When: March 12, 19, and 26, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Tickets: $2.99; available online