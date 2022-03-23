The largest pride event in the Canadian Rockies is happening next month

Ready for the largest pride event in the entire Canadian Rockies? The Jasper Pride and Ski Festival is happening this April, and there’s plenty to celebrate!

It’s now in its 13th year, and it’s going all out with 10 days of Pride events from April 1 to 10. So, let’s get into the TONS of activities they have in store for you.

What to do

Jasper Pride is pulling out all the stops, with numerous drag shows, drag bingo, and even pop-up weddings!

A Fruit Loop event is scheduled for Friday, April 8 at Downstream Lounge. Edmonton is no stranger to Fruit Loop parties, they are always good!

There’s also a ski party and a flag run at Marmot Bason on April 9, where you are encouraged to wear colourful costumes and enjoy a BBQ and live music.

The pride party is also on Saturday at the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, chalked full of drag kings and queens, duelling pianos, DJs, drinks and non-stop dancing.

We’ve only scratched the surface on all the things going on over the 10-day fest, so check out the full lineup here.

Where to stay

There are plenty of great hotels to choose from in Jasper, but we wanted to highlight some of our favourites.

If you are looking for views during your stay at Jasper Pride, Pyramid Lake Resort is the place to be. Wake up in the morning and be greeted by mountains galore; you are just a short cab ride away from the townsite. Check out their outdoor hot tub and fitness centre too.

If you are looking to be near all the action, try The Crimson. It’s Jasper’s newest hotel (a title it will lose come this June) and features modern decor, a hot tub, indoor pool and a downright affordable location.

If you want to be a little more secluded but still within the townsite, Lobstick Lodge is your accommodation of choice. There’s a hot tub, sauna, indoor pool, and fitness centre as well.

Located inside the lodge is the Crazy Elk Cafe, which offers the only Starbucks-branded coffees in town. So, if you’re craving Starbs before heading out to explore and enjoy Jasper Pride, this is the place to stay.

What’s new with this year’s event

Jasper Pride is holding its first ever awards, with nominees in each category being considered through community nominations and selected by a jury panel formed of representatives of community partners and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Celebrations take place at the Jasper Pride Awards Brunch on April 3, 2022.

It’s also offering a FREE Jasper Pride Pass, giving you exclusive discounts. We love us some savings!

The author of this article was hosted by Tourism Jasper