COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s time to come out of hibernation and make the most of winter with some of the many things that are available to do in Calgary right now.

YYC’s weather forecast predicted much warmer temperatures after days of extreme cold warnings last week, and it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

Get inspired at the Calgary Renovation Show, meet someone new at the city’s largest singles event, glide around an outdoor skating rink, take a day trip out to the Rockies for an incredible immersive exhibit at the Banff Gondola, and more.

You might also like: A FREE pop-up art exhibit is coming to this downtown Calgary office tower

11 road trip worthy things to do and see this winter in Alberta

8 adoptable Alberta animals in need of a home this January

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Get cozy at the East Village Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of more community programming.

When: Open January 7 through March 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm. A complete list of community programming can be found here.

Where: C-Square in East Village (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Enjoy Stage West’s The Soul of Motown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stage West Calgary (@stagewestcalgary)

What: Groove to Stage West’s tribute to Motown — members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nibble on a delicious meal while you take in the sounds of one of the most iconic bands from the 1960s and ’70s.

When: On until February 6

Time: Varies by date; see schedule for showtimes

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant Calgary (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $78.75

Get inspired at the Calgary Renovation Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Home Shows (@yychomeshows)

What: Whether you want to do a small bathroom upgrade, overhaul your entire home, learn how to build a “van life”-worthy vehicle, or are stuck on a project, the 2022 Calgary Renovation Show is the perfect place to start. Head to the BMO Centre this weekend for all of your renovation inspo, featuring exhibitors in everything from kitchen and bath to flooring to outdoor, garden, and landscape.

When: January 14 to 16

Time: Noon to 9 pm on January 14, 10 am to 9 pm on January 15, and 10 am to 6 pm on January 16

Where: BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: $13 for adult full-day admission (save $2 if you buy your tickets online in advance!)

Learn about the daring world of heroes in emergencies at the TELUS Spark Science Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: TELUS Spark’s newest exhibit, RESCUE, opens on January 12, allowing guests to experience the thrill of emergency scenarios in the safety of the science centre and get inside the world of the heroes who respond to these situations. Test your rescue instincts in 17 different interactive situations, including taking control of a full-size helicopter simulator, navigating a jet ski around obstacles, and finding your way through a smoke-filled room.

When: Exhibit runs from January 12 to May 15

Time: Science centre hours (currently 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: RESCUE is included with general admission ($26 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 17)

Catch some speed at WinSport’s Tube Park

What: If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your things, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. The Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season (weather dependent)

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm on select Fridays, 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for morning sessions and $25 for afternoon sessions on weekends, $15 for Friday evenings

Take in a magical candlelit concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

What: Hear music spanning Bach to the Beatles during a candlelit concert at the iconic Lantern Community Church this Friday night. The Listeso String Quartet and the Lily String Quartet will perform an enchanting one-hour concert featuring classical pieces, with two showtimes on January 14.

When: January 14

Time: 6 and 8:15 pm

Where: Lantern Community Church (1401 10th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $40

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Glide around one of Calgary’s many outdoor skating rinks

What: Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of outdoor rinks around Calgary where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

When: Open daily through the winter (weather dependent)

Time: Hours vary by rink

Where: There are many City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks around YYC

Cost: Free; equipment rental available at some locations for a fee

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Watch some dinner theatre at Jubilation’s Summer of ’69 or Beauty & The Grinch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Enjoy a drool-worthy meal along with a lively show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Watch the story of peace, love, long hair, and music that would change the world in Summer of ’69, inspired by the popular Bryan Adams song, or bring the whole family to Beauty & The Grinch, a fun-filled production of laughter written with kids in mind.

When: Both shows on now through January 15

Time: Various showtimes; see website for availability

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre Calgary (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $36.95 for Beauty & The Grinch or from $69.95 Summer of ’69

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Boyer (@daphnebboyer)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November and remaining on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission