8 adoptable Alberta animals in need of a home this January

With more animals in care than they’ve ever had before, Saving Grace Animal Society is desperately seeking homes for adoptable pets right now.

Saving Grace is a charitable organization that rescues and rehabilitates a variety of species. The organization operates a shelter in Alix, Alberta, and a farm animal sanctuary just outside of Stettler, and they’re filled to the brim with adorable animals this season.

In a recent Facebook post, titled “home for the new year”, Saving Grace noted that they have “SO MANY” pets available in Alberta right now, and more animals in care than ever before.

“All these guys want this year is to find their fur-ever homes!” said Saving Grace on Facebook.

Those who have room in their home for a furry friend can message Saving Grace’s Facebook page to book a meet and greet with a potential pet. Meetings can be booked up to 48 hours in advance, and the group asks that you come prepared with an application printed off and filled out. Applications and adoption policies can be found on Saving Grace’s website.

Saving Grace notes that all of their available animals are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. The organization also offers free monthly group classes, in Red Deer, to help dogs and owners adjust.

Meet eight of the adoptable animals currently available in Alberta.

This energetic, eight-month-old Shepherd cross is super friendly and loves to play. Due to his energy levels and age, Ruger will require lots of structure, patience, and training, but he’ll return your love tenfold and will make a great adventure buddy.

One-year-old Erin is a social superstar who will fit well into almost any home. This pretty kitty is ready to be your new best friend, and Erin’s playful, friendly nature is well-matched by her beauty — just look at those green eyes!

Looking for a conversationalist? Eight-week-old Sadie might just be the one for you. This Husky/Heeler cross loves to talk, and she’s figured out that if she’s the loudest, she’ll be the first to get picked up and cuddled. Sadie is good with people and other animals, and is practically guaranteed to make you laugh on a daily basis.

Fly is a shy, four-month-old male kitten who would appreciate a calm environment. That said, having another, more social cat in his new family would do Fly some good to show him how much fun a loving home is. Fly loves having his face rubbed, and enjoys a good snack or two.

Stevie is a shy girl who is a little unsure about the world around her, but being around her own kind seems to help make her feel more confident and she does well around most dogs. This one-and-a-half-year-old Pitty cross will need lots of positive exposure, love, and patience; however, she is very food motivated and eager to learn, and she’s sure to become a loyal, snuggly friendly in time.

These shy, bonded sisters are looking for a quiet home where they can share their lives. Boba and Grogu are one-and-a-half-year-old females who are likely to come out of their shells with a little TLC and will show you just how sweet they are.

Burt is a four-month-old Pitty cross is thoughtful, empathetic, and loves a good cuddle. “He looks in your eyes like he knows exactly what kind of day you’ve had,” reads Burt’s adoption listing, adding that he cares so much about how others feels that he could easily become one of the most important “people” in your life. Burt does well with other animals and people, but he’s a little timid and unsure about young children and would likely prefer a home with older kids.

These are just a few of the many amazing adoptable animals that Saving Grace currently has available in Alberta. Check out the organization’s recent Facebook post or head to their website for more information.