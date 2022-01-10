Calgary forecast for January 10 to 16: a blast of warm air is coming

You better get outside and enjoy the unseasonal warm-up, Calgary. The forecast for the week of January 10 to 16 looks uncharacteristically warm and sunny.

After a chilly start to the month with freezing temperatures, a break in the cold is on its way.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary won’t see any temperatures below freezing until Saturday night, with an overnight low of -2ºC.

Daily highs will flirt with temperatures in the teens as Wednesday reaches 12ºC. We may need to break out the sunscreen with temperatures and sun cover like that!

There will be a mix of sun and cloud for most of the week, apart from a small chance of flurries on Thursday.

So, get out there and enjoy this swell of warm air coming to Calgary. If the forecast for January proves correct, expect the drop in temperatures to return soon. All good things always have to come to an end.