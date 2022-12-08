14 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 9 to 11

We are in the middle of the holiday season and there are so many things to do in Calgary to get into a festive mood.

Get your shopping done or enjoy some amazing light displays.

Here are 14 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Celebrate Calgary Public Library’s 110 anniversary with free programs, activities, and performances. Visit Central and Memorial Park libraries from December 10 to 18 and be delighted by seasonal activations, and visit any Library location all month long to see what your free Library membership can do for you this holiday season and beyond.

When: December 10 to 18

Time: During open hours

Where: Your nearest Calgary Public Library location

What: Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.

When: December 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $30, children under three are free when accompanying a paying adult

What: If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy. The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 9 to December 18. Then it opens up from Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24. The following weekend it is back to its regular Friday to Sunday schedule with the display open from December 30 to January 1.

When: Fridays to Sundays Starting December 9 (Thursday to Friday, December 22 to 24)

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

What: Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children