This Calgary Christmas market lets you get pictures with Santa and alpacas

A Calgary-area tradition, the Granary Road Christmas Market is back with its own unique version of a holiday festival.

Celebrate the holiday season at a stunning market with 40-foot vaulted ceilings with fantastic light displays. Finish your Christmas shopping with special gifts from the large collection of Artisan vendors and makers.

There are carols playing throughout the market to keep you in the spirit while you enjoy the beautiful Christmas trees and other festive decorations.

And you’ll have a chance to have a meal with the most in-demand guest of the season. Breakfast with Santa and a few of his favourite elves gives the children a chance to get their last-minute Christmas list requests in. The breakfast is provided by Primal Eats with a menu including Belgian Waffles with whipped cream and sprinkles!

You are required to pre-register before you dine with the big man.

Marketgoers can also enjoy a cozy wagon ride through the Granary Road Active Learning Park Trails to the Granary Road Greenhouse with a Candy Cane Hot Chocolate to keep you warm.

And what would a Christmas market be without a chance to get photos with alpacas? This one is always a hit so sign up ASAP.

There is also a s’more-making area, Santa’s Workshop, and a giant collection of vendors in the heated Greenhouse.

This year Granary Road is partnering with the Artisan Collective to bring you a bigger and better market.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road (226066 112th Street West, Calgary)

