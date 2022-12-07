One of Western Canada's largest tube parks reopens in Calgary this month

If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park.

Tickets are officially on sale to ride at one of the largest tube parks in Western Canada, and the activity is slated to open on Saturday, December 17.

Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

You might also like: Take an enchanting holiday sleigh ride in Calgary this December

This free drive-through Christmas lights display reopens this weekend in Calgary

Shania Twain announces a THIRD show in Calgary

The park is located on the facility’s main hill, and washroom facilities are available for tubers.

Tickets cost $27 for two-hour time slots. Plus, on select Friday evenings starting January 13, tickets are only $15. Friday sessions run from 4 to 6 pm and 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Access to the park will be provided 10 minutes before your start time.

The park will be open Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season. Time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

WinSport’s tube park

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $15 on select Friday evenings

With files from Elle McLean