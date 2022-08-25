14 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 26 to 28

The last weekend of August is a busy one in Calgary with plenty of things to do. Calgary Pride is kicking off plus live music on 17th ave.

Here are 14 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: Make the most of the summer days we have left on 17th Avenue, where you can find free events ranging from live entertainment to outdoor fitness classes all week long. Tune into performances from talented and local musicians or get an outdoor sweat on Sunday morning with Move Fitness. Plus, you can legally drink in Tomkins Park, so grab some takeout at your favourite 17th Avenue restaurant, bring your favourite adult beverage, and enjoy amazing FREE programming in the heart of 17th Avenue.

When: August 26 – Live DJ performance from Jack Fowle, 6 to 8 pm

August 27 – Live music from Baba & the Latin Girls, 1 to 4 pm

August 28 – Outdoor HIIT and Mobility class brought to you by MOVE Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 am; Classical music from Violinist Steven Klevsky, Mezzo-Soprano Kathleen Morrison, and Alicia Woynarski as well as Pianist Grace King and Eleanor May, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: All events are free and no registration is required, other than Sunday fitness

Calgary Pride kicks off!

What: Calgary Pride Kickoff at Central Memorial Park on August 27 starts a full week of celebrating Pride in the city. There will be live music, vendors and a screening of the movie “Kiki” in the evening. Everyone is welcome!

When: Saturday, August 27

Where: Central Memorial Park

Tickets: Free

Check out the Calgary Pride Flea Market

What: The Alberta LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Calgary Pride Flea Market. Support some incredible local businesses, celebrate pride with music and a scheduled Drag Show performance, as well as connect the LGBTQ2S+ business community in Calgary.

When: Sunday, August 28

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Murdoch Park — 9 Street NE & Centre Avenue NE

Watch the sky get lit up at Globalfest

What: A staple on the Calgary calendar, Globalfest is back for another amazing year. Attendees will see the cultural pavilions, night market, and big main stage make a comeback after a two-year break. Additionally, 2022 marks a special milestone for GlobalFest: 20 years of celebrating “a world of difference.” Teams from Austria, France, Germany, and last year’s Best of Festival Team, India, will go head-to-head to show off the best pyrotechnics their nations have to offer, set to music.

When: From now until August 27

Where: Elliston Park — 1827 68th Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Start at $21

Witness a wild ride with Red Bull Outliers

What: This will be a wild couple of days in Southern Alberta. The events will be included in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship for the 2022 season. The competition will span over two days with the first day taking over Calgary’s downtown core and the second day heading out to the iconic Canadian Badlands. Each day will offer its own unique challenges with a custom closed obstacle track on the streets of Calgary and the technical terrain in the Badlands.

When: August 27 (Olympic Plaza) August 28 (Brooks)

Time: August 27, 11 am; August 28, 9 am

Celebrate the end of this year’s YYC Bump

What: YYC Bump closes its month-long art celebration with The Bump Wrap Up Party. Taking place in front of the newest Beltline mural sites featuring an installation by KWEST. Enjoy the beer gardens and food trucks along with the lineup of four live DJs on stage.

When: Saturday, August 27

Where: 1229 Macleod Trail SE

Time: Starts at 5 pm

Try all the Bubble Tea you can handle across the city

What: YYC Bubble Tea Fest is back with tasty treats and drinks from around the city. Try as much as you can and vote on your favourites! All of it is in support of Wing Kei Care Centres, a not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides compassionate, quality, and culturally appropriate loving care to seniors of Chinese descent. A few of the tasty treats visitors can look forward to trying to include the Black Sesame Croffle from Chewgurt Yummy, Pacific Hut’s Sago at Gulaman, and Uzu Tayaki’s Thai Tea Soft Serve.

When: On until August 27

Where: Various locations across the city

Enjoy a night at the fights

What: Canada’s first and only female MMA league, Pallas Athena WFC, is bringing its second-ever show to WinSport. The event will feature 10 matchups showcasing the best of women’s MMA, along with special guest appearances from MMA legends like Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

When: Saturday, August 27

Where: WinSport

Tickets: Start at $50

See one of Calgary’s trendiest areas in a new way

What: Lace up those sneakers or grab your bicycle and head to Inglewood for Car Free Sundays. Check out the extended storefronts for your favourite shops in Inglewood. Enjoy Calgary’s original main street with live music by buskers, dining on expanded patios, and tons of sidewalk shopping at some of the city’s best local retailers.

When: Sunday, August 28

Where: 9th Avenue SE from 11th Street to 14th Street

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artefacts.

When: From now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors $5 (Free on Tuesdays); Youths $5; Family $30; Children under seven, as well as veterans/serving military personnel, get in free



Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent, of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: From now to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children