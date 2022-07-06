Standing Tall: World's Tallest Mural now stands 310 feet above Calgary

If you are on the Ferris wheel at the Calgary Stampede you’ll notice the view is more colourful now that the World’s Tallest Mural is done.

This was done as part of YYC Bump, a month-long art festival in Calgary starting in August.

Standing around 310 ft, 9 inches or 95 metres, the mural is at 123 10 Avenue SW. It took 130 litres of paint primer, 207 litres of base coat paint and 543 cans of spray paint.

German graffiti artist DAIM worked on this with the help of three Calgary artists: JD Warkentin, Josh Creighton, and AJ Starlight.

YYC Bump has been trying to get DAIM to come to Calgary for two years but the pandemic got in the way.