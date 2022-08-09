EventsNewsArtsSummerPublic ArtOutdoors

Peter Klein
Aug 9 2022, 10:28 pm
Calgary mall turns back the clock with 120-foot retro roller rink (PHOTOS)
Courtney Verbeek
A Calgary mall is kicking it old school with a giant, 120-foot roller rink to help people in the city “let the good times roll” this summer.

The massive rink at Deerfoot City is part of a 215-foot art and play space which was all designed with art from four Canadian artists WKNDRS, Tyler Lemermeyer, Sarah Lamoureux, and Natalia Ionescu.

They have added this to the list of things you great things you can check out this summer.

YYC Block Party/Courtney Verbeek

People who check out #YYCBlockParty at the Calgary mall will also be able to take in ping pong, tetherball, and lawn games for all ages to enjoy.

YYC Block Party/Courtney Verbeek

There are some IG-worthy spots too, including a vintage boombox sculpture and a sculpture of a giant roller skate.

YYC Block Party/Courtney Verbeek

For your food breaks, you can check out some picnic tables with trippy designs on them and check out some of the murals all around the area.

YYC Block Party/Courtney Verbeek

Onsite roller rentals are available by charitable donation to Kids Up Front.

