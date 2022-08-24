Events all over the city are helping you get a head start on Calgary Pride

Calgary is getting ready for Pride, but some events couldn’t wait for the official kick-off so they are getting the party started early.

We are already seeing art displays in the city to get us in the Calgary Pride spirit, and these events are going to keep that rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium) Billy Nguyen from Top Chef Canada season nine will be at the Prairie Emporium on August 24. He has put together seven courses inspired by what chefs eat at the end of a long night in the kitchen. Showcasing Asian heritage and French influences, this is a great start to Pride Week festivities.

This was a popular event that YYC hasn’t had since 2019, and it’s roaring back for the Calgary Pride Festival at The Rooftop on August 25. Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Yuhua Hamasaki, this showy competition features four highly skilled chefs who are paired with four well-known drag performers. The entire show, like the Shake, Stir, and Rainbow! cocktail week, is in support of the Skipping Stone Foundation. The pairs will then be judged by a panel of local personalities who will dramatically eliminate each team one by one until just one team is crowned the champions. It’s a night of canapé stations, cocktail stations, drag songs, and suspense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hef (@amy_hef)

The Prairie Emporium is hosting its first-ever roast in partnership with Eau Claire Distillery on August 26. Drag Queen Terri Stevens hosts the Roast of Amy Hef , a musician who now calls Calgary home. Enjoy some drinks and a lot of laughs. Doors open at 7 pm, and the roasting starts at 8 pm. Partial proceeds from this event will be donated to the End of the Rainbow Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium)

Kick off the first Saturday of Calgary Pride on August 27 with a special Blue Jays Sessions at the Prairie Emporium. Calgary musicians Melody Stang ZENON , and Hayden McHugh come from three genres and will provide their perspectives on the queer experience in a captivating songwriters circle. Doors open at 7 pm, and performances start at 8 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivy League (@ivyleagueyeg)

On August 28, put your knowledge to the test with the Queer Trivia Brunch hosted by Ryan Massel and drag icon Ivy Queen.

Answer questions about queer history, queer pop culture and a few Drag Race questions for a chance to win some great prizes. Eau Claire Distillery will be there with a fun brunch cocktail list as well.

Doors open at 11 am. Partial proceeds from this event will be donated to the End Of The Rainbow Foundation. A pop-up LOVED. Collection booth will also be on-site.