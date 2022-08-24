Events all over the city are helping you get a head start on Calgary Pride

Calgary is getting ready for Pride, but some events couldn’t wait for the official kick-off so they are getting the party started early.
We are already seeing art displays in the city to get us in the Calgary Pride spirit, and these events are going to keep that rolling.
Top Chef Canada’s Billy Nguyen pop-up dinner at The Prairie Emporium
Billy Nguyen from Top Chef Canada season nine will be at the Prairie Emporium on August 24. He has put together seven courses inspired by what chefs eat at the end of a long night in the kitchen. Showcasing Asian heritage and French influences, this is a great start to Pride Week festivities.
Sashay, Fillet! at The Rooftop
TPE Presents: Roast of Amy Hef
Blue Jay Sessions: Pride Edition
Queer Trivia Brunch
On August 28, put your knowledge to the test with the Queer Trivia Brunch hosted by Ryan Massel and drag icon Ivy Queen.
Answer questions about queer history, queer pop culture and a few Drag Race questions for a chance to win some great prizes. Eau Claire Distillery will be there with a fun brunch cocktail list as well.
Doors open at 11 am. Partial proceeds from this event will be donated to the End Of The Rainbow Foundation. A pop-up LOVED. Collection booth will also be on-site.