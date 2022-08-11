The popular YYC Bubble Tea and Asian Dessert Festival is returning to Calgary this month.

In an exciting effort to showcase the best bubble tea and Asian dessert spots in Calgary, Crescent Heights Village BIA, Chinatown BIA, and International Avenue BRZ are collaborating to launch this festival.

Running from August 1 to 27, the festival is also raising money for Wing Kei Care Centres, a not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides compassionate, quality, culturally appropriate and loving care to seniors of Chinese descent.

A few of the tasty treats visitors can look forward to trying include the Black Sesame Croffle from Chewgurt Yummy, Pacific Hut’s Sago at Gulaman, and Uzu Tayaki’s Thai Tea Soft Serve.

“We’re excited to welcome back some of our 2021 participants as well as some new contenders,” Camie Leard, festival organizer and executive director of the Crescent Heights Village BIA, said in a press release. “The idea of the festival is to introduce Calgarians to bubble tea and Asian desserts they may not otherwise try.”

“It’s a real opportunity for cultural exchange and a celebration of diversity,” she says. “We really hope Calgarians will get out and try some of the delicious entries this year.”

There are 14 different spots featuring unique dessert and drink options where guests can vote for their favourite one. A winner will be chosen on August 27.

If you love refreshing drinks and tasty desserts, check out the YYC Bubble Tea and Asian Dessert Festival this month. To find out more about this fest, check out its website.