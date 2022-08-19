Calgary Pride is right around the corner, and it’s going to be a busy stretch with Drag performances and special events everywhere!

WERK is putting on events with alumni from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Canada’s Drag Race, and some amazing local talent.

“We are so excited to be able to bring such iconic acts to Calgary for Pride Week,” said Dane Walker, WERK Events. “Whether people want to sip on a pint of sparkles during Happy Hour, be entertained by some of Canada’s top Drag Queens over a legendary brunch, or dance all night long, WERK has something for everyone this Pride Week!”

The events include:

What: WERK and Village Brewery are launching a Calgary Pride beer called Disco Tits Glitter Lime Lager at National on 17th during happy hour. There will be pop-up drag performances and a live DJ to start the weekend off right.

When: Friday, September 2, 2022

Where: National on 17th

Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

What: WERK is calling this their biggest Pride event yet. Canada’s Drag Race alumni Kendall Gender hosts the event with performances by RÊVE, RuPaul’s Drag Race legend RAJA, Stephanie Prince, and Kaos of Canada’s Drag Race. There will be some great local talent as well with Nearah Nuff, Addi Pose & Dayna Hart! Local DJ Joanna Magik will keep party-goers dancing all night long.

When: Friday, September 2, 2022

Where: The Palace Theatre

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

What: Get your Saturday with an iconic Pride Drag Brunch overlooking Stephen ave on National’s rooftop patio. Lilith Fair hosts with Jack Fowle. This brunch is suitable for all ages. There will also be appearances by Kendall Gender and Stephanie Prince from Canada’s Drag Race, along with more exceptional local talent.

When: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Where: National on 8th

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

What: This NSFW (Not Safe for WERK) party will surely be a great night. There will be gogo dancing and music by Joanna Magik and Daddy Nick Bertossi. Plus, Hush Lingerie will be on site to help party goers explore.

When: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Where: Sub Rosa

Time: 9 pm to 2 am